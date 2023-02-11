How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

In Bangladesh, winter is the peak season for picnics, retreats and holidays.

Every resort or hotel is fully booked from November to February, sometimes even as late as March. These places, which usually offer large discounts during other times of the year, are barely able to accommodate all visitors as corporate organisations, banks, and educational institutions usually plan their yearly retreats during these months, while families and friends also choose this time of the year to take a break from the city life.

But how do these picnic spots maintain their business during the remainder of the year? Regardless of the presence of guests, bills and salaries need to be paid. Maintaining such properties anywhere in Bangladesh is also costly. What happens during summer and monsoon when guest numbers are low? Or during Ramadan?

Only a select few have good business year round. For instance, ever since it opened in 2012, the Chuti Resort in Joydebpur has become one of the most popular picnic spots near Dhaka. This one is never closed, be it off-season or otherwise. Their 50 cottages, suites and villas can accommodate 200 guests at a time. The per person rate for a day out is Tk2,530.

"Of course from November to March, we have many bookings for picnics, but we also have guests throughout the year. For example, for guests who like the monsoon, we have cottages with tin roofs so they can enjoy the sound of rain drops," said Abul Hossain Abir, head of sales at Chuti Resort.

Others are not so fortunate, however, and have to use various strategies to survive.

For some of these spots, income from the peak season is sufficient to keep them afloat for the rest of the year, while some have other ways of survival, such as recruiting seasonal staff or keeping the places open for local visitors.

Catering to locals

Tamanna World Family Park in Beribadh Road, Mirpur 1, started operations back in 2006. Its picnic customers mostly include families with children and students. During the off-season, the amusement park and restaurant remain open for locals till the evening.

There is also a swimming pool for those looking to cool off during the summer. Whatever is earned from these is used to pay salaries and meet maintenance costs. At present, 45 people work at Tamanna World.

According to its owner and General Manager of Tamanna Group Md Abdul Malek, during picnic season, monthly profits can easily reach Tk2 lakh to Tk3 lakh.

This year, however, due to the cold wave at the beginning of January, the number of guests was low. "We have had two small picnics so far and that is it. Last Friday, there were 650 guests at the park but unless the number crosses 1,000, we cannot make any profits," he said.

In Gazipur, once the most popular picnic spot in the country, known for having beautiful wooden cottages and treehouses, Nuhash Polli is no longer in its prime. Even then, there are three to four picnics held from December to March. During its off season, which is from April to November, anyone can visit the place at a ticket price of Tk200.

Its manager Saiful Islam Bulbul said the road to Gazipur from Dhaka is in a poor state, which is why guests no longer want to come to Nuhash Polli.

"On average, we make Tk2.5 to Tk3 lakh per month during peak season. However, [Humayun Ahmed] sir's family members do not take any income from Nuhash Polli. We just ensure the place remains clean and the salaries are paid to the staff, that is all."

There are currently 10 staff members at Nuhash Polli.

Seasonal workers

The Nahar Garden Picnic Spot, located in Manikganj, opened its doors to visitors in 2000. However, during summer, the spot remains closed, with only the occasional visit from local residents to the on-site mini zoo. The staff consists of one permanent employee, with additional workers being brought in as needed from nearby villages.

According to Milon Sheikh, the manager of the spot, calculating profits or losses has been challenging in recent years, especially since the outbreak of Covid-19. The spot has hosted a few small-scale picnics this year.

During winter, Nahar Garden is typically a popular destination, with all eight types of rooms, including cottages, fully booked on weekends. On average, there are four to five picnics held each week, attracting mostly students and office employees. Milon mentions that many educational institutions in Dhaka have likely arranged picnics at Nahar Garden multiple times in the past.

The weekday charge at Nahar Garden is Tk22,000, while the weekend charge is Tk40,000.

A weak passport and growing domestic tourism

In their latest edition, the Henley Passport Index put Bangladesh in the 101th position. Although it is a slight improvement since last year's 104th position, our passport still lacks strength. For Bangladeshis who want to travel abroad, it often means more paperwork and going through a lot of hassle for visas, thus making trips within the country much easier.

So, although off-season may mean losses, new resorts and hotels are still opening up to cater to the growing number of domestic tourists.

Managing Director of Mermaid Eco Tourism Limited Anisul Haque Chowdhury Shohag said, "What has happened, in the last 10 years or so, is that Bangladeshi tourists began travelling within the country more than going abroad. Instead of going to another country, which requires a lot more money and planning, they are now choosing to travel within their own country."

He added that this boom of resorts and hotels is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

"A very positive thing is that our resorts are able to sustain themselves with just domestic tourists; we do not have to wait for foreign tourists," Haque further said.

"Every season has its own beauty. Technically, monsoon is off-season, but we still have a few guests during that time who enjoy the rain. We also have packages for this period to celebrate the monsoon," he said.