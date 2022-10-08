This is how much money Alfred Nobel left to fund the eponymous prize

Panorama

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

This is how much money Alfred Nobel left to fund the eponymous prize

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:54 pm
This is how much money Alfred Nobel left to fund the eponymous prize

Alfred Nobel made his fortune primarily from three inventions, all in the field of explosives. 

He invented the mercury fulminate blasting cap, a mechanism for detonating nitroglycerine. 

He also invented dynamite, which is a mixture of nitroglycerine and diatomaceous earth, a type of silica and solid material that decreases the shock sensitivity of nitroglycerine, thereby safely harnessing the energy of nitroglycerine, allowing it to be safely transported and enabling it to be triggered into an explosion only by means of a blasting cap.

And the third invention by the Swedish scientist was gelignite, another nitroglycerine-based mixture, which is more stable than dynamite, burning slowly and unable to explode without a detonator, as well as being one of the cheapest explosives.

Nobel idealistically thought that his disruptive innovations would be used for the benefit of humankind. He purportedly loathed war his entire life. Nobel said that he dreamed of creating a substance of "such frightful efficacy for wholesale destruction that it would make wars impossible." 

During his own lifetime, mistaken information caused a newspaper to prematurely issue an obituary of him. It described him as "merchant of death," much to his dismay. 

The shocking experience of seeing how his contributions were apparently perceived motivated Nobel to dedicate much of his fortune, through his last will and testament, for the start of the Nobel Prize project, intended to reward and advance human progress across several fields.

Nobel wrote his last will and testament on 27 November 1895, about a year before his death. In it, he stipulated that most of his estate, which was worth more than SEK31 million (adjusted to the value of today's currency, approximately SEK1.794 billion or over $160 million), was to be converted into a fund and invested in "safe securities." 

The income generated by these investments was to be "distributed annually in the form of prizes to those who during the preceding year conferred the greatest benefit to humankind."

Features / Top News

Alfred Nobel / Nobel Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

19m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

49m | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

39m | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

39m | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

4h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

18h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO