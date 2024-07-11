How Md Shahriar went from Tk4,500 salary to $45m turnover

Back in 2007, Md Shahriar had just begun his career as a quality control officer for a modest salary of Tk4,500 at a multinational company that manufactured accessories for the export-oriented apparel sector.

Today, he is the youngest-ever elected President of the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) at the age of just 34.

In the 33-year history of the association, he is the first person to be chosen president through a competitive vote process. Under his direction, the association — which represents about a thousand active business owners — works to meet the export-oriented textile sectors' needs for packaging materials, trims and accessories.

In the fiscal year 2022–23, the association members contributed $8.12 billion to Bangladesh's export industry, of which $1.12 billion came from direct exports.

Before being elected as president, Shahriar served the association twice as a director. He is also the founding general secretary of the Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Alliance (BAYLA), an organisation for young apparel entrepreneurs.

Impressive still, Shahriar's company now generates an annual turnover of $45 million through seven business units.

And he made it happen all on his own, without any financial support from his family.

'I decided I would run my own company one day'

Growing up in Patuakhali Sadar, Shahriar's entrepreneurial spirit was ignited early in fourth grade when an incident left a profound impact on him.

At that time, the son of the school's headmaster was working in a private company, unlike Shahriar's family members, who were mostly employed in government jobs. Shahriar asked the headmaster's son about his salary one day. He was astonished to learn it was Tk35,000 per month, a significant sum at the time.

Curious, Shahriar inquired further, discovering that senior executives earned even more, with the top executive earning Tk110,000. This revelation sparked a determination in Shahriar.

"From that day, I decided I would run my own company one day. I envisioned a future where many would work in my company," he said.

After retiring from government service, Shahriar's father started a supply business, prompting their family's move to Nabi Nagar, Savar in 1998.

However, Shahriar faced a rift with his father and temporarily left home to stay with friends in Narayanganj. He stayed there for a month and briefly managed his uncle's business. Meanwhile, he awaited admission to Dhaka University after completing his higher secondary education.

During this time, Shahriar learned of a job opportunity through an acquaintance at Paxar Bangladesh, a multinational manufacturer of accessories, where he started as a quality officer.

While working, he enrolled at Dhaka International University for higher education, but later paused his studies to focus on his career. He eventually completed his BBA at Prime University and pursued a Master's in International Relations from Jahangirnagar University.

After two years at Paxar Bangladesh, Shahriar joined a local accessory manufacturing company as a product development officer for a yet meagre salary of Tk15,000.

Entrepreneurial journey begins

Four years later, Shariar transitioned to a British company, Elite Printing Ink, as the country manager, overseeing operations in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

While working for the company, he also founded an indenting firm to supply machinery, raw materials and chemicals to accessories manufacturing companies. He then co-founded two factories in partnership.

Then one day, while concurrently running his indenting firm alongside a £3,000-a-month job at Elite Printing, Shahriar received an unexpected invitation from the managing director of Cosmo Group. During the meeting, the businessman proposed a joint venture to produce stickers and gum tape.

Initially hesitant due to financial constraints, Shahriar eventually secured a 15% stake in the company for Tk8 lakh. Construction of Fujian Export Industries then began at Ishwardi EPZ but faced delays due to various reasons. Subsequently, on the initiative of Cosmo Group's managing director, another manufacturing venture, Victoria Fashion Industry, was established in Gazipur, where Shahriar holds a 20% share.

"Setting up the factory in Gazipur required a gruelling effort. I would leave home at six in the morning and often work 18-hour days. The pressure was such that I spent consecutive nights on the factory sofa," he recounted.

After some time, Shahriar relinquished his shares and established his factory dedicated to producing accessories and packaging for the export-oriented apparel industry.

This marked the beginning of Adzi Trims Ltd, built with the support of his friend Shikder Safiuzzaman. The first factory opened in October 2016 in Turag, supported by two banks and a buyer from Spain.

"In the early days of the factory, I faced significant challenges," Shahriar recalled.

"There was a financial crisis, and for many days, I had to purchase factory diesel with funds from my credit card. However, with perseverance and our growing understanding of the process, we were able to make rapid improvements."

In just four years, Adzi Trims Limited has become one of the leading companies in the accessories and packaging industry, with two factories located in the BSCIC Industrial City, Dhamrai, and Turag areas.

The company manufactures accessories and packaging for 31 international brands, including Zara, Mango, Pull & Bear and Alcode English. Their products are directly exported to countries such as Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

Adzi Trims currently produces a range of products including oven labels and tags, twill tapes and paper wraps, and is actively developing biodegradable poly bags to promote environmental sustainability. It stands out as one of the few manufacturers of radio frequency identification (RFID) labels and tags in the country.

Shahriar also invested in agricultural products besides accessories and packaging products. His ventures include three companies dedicated to producing fertilisers and pesticides.

$20 million more annual turnover by 2025

Shahriar is focused on providing a one-stop service to customers in the trims, accessories and packaging sectors for the ready-made garment industry.

"We produce all products except zippers, buttons, cartons and sewing threads," he said, adding that there are plans to start producing zippers and buttons by next year.

With this vision, Adzi Trims Limited is developing an industrial park on 46 bighas of land in Dhamrai. The old factory in Turag will be relocated there, with production set to start by November this year.

Additionally, they have an agreement with American company Talon Zippers, one of the oldest trim manufacturers, to start zipper production by the end of 2025.

"The new facility is expected to create an additional 1,000 direct jobs, besides the current 1,400 jobs across all companies," said Shahriar.

He anticipates his company's turnover to reach $65 million by 2025. The industrial park will acquire additional land, expanding its footprint to 65 bighas.