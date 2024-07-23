Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

Masum Billah
23 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 02:52 pm

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

Dhaka’s rickshaw pullers and CNG drivers, who depend on daily earnings, could not remain at home for long amid nationwide curfew. But who is going to hail a ride amid the curfew?

Masum Billah
23 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 02:52 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Policemen were on patrol amid the nationwide curfew. At least a dozen rickshaws stood parked on the road beside Khilgaon Rail Gate. But there were hardly any passengers around. 

Abdur Rahim, a rickshaw puller, was waiting for passengers there. He had stayed indoors the last few days during the clashes. "I set out today for first time and it is all empty in Dhaka today. There are hardly any passengers on the road," Rahim told TBS on Monday noon. 

On Dhaka's largely empty roads, many rickshaw pullers like Rahim were seen riding empty rickshaws. The curfew and fear of clashes had kept most people indoors. 

The scars of the violence was still visible on the roads as burned vehicles and dismantled metal partitions lay strewn about across the capital. 

But people like rickshaw pullers and CNG drivers who depend on daily earnings for their livelihoods cannot remain at home for long. While many operated throughout the violence, most came out to the streets after relative peace prevailed following the curfew. 

Aminul Munshi, another rickshaw puller, said he has been deprived of any income for the last couple of days. "We were in the garage. We have no money, no earnings. Today, after I came out with my rickshaw, I have earned only Tk30 till now," Aminul said. 

CNG driver Sayed Belal was also out of work like the others until Tuesday, when a newspaper office hired him to carry their journalists to and from work. Media houses are the few exceptions among offices that are operating during the curfew. 

"I could not get any fares in the last seven days. CNG drivers like me are all jobless. We are checked and rebuked at all security check posts set across the city," he said. 

"We earn our livelihood on a daily basis. When the vehicles don't run, it is tough to go on. I have loans to pay off too," he added. 

Jewel, another CNG driver, did not have any luck finding a job with a media house or any other emergency services. His entire family is dependent on his income. 

"I am a day labourer -- I work on daily basis. Since there is no work, I have been sitting idle. Travelling on the roads is risky now. We are interrogated at every spot about who gave us permission to operate on roads. Besides, there have been clashes everywhere. I cannot even go out to buy groceries without fear," he said. 

Another CNG driver, Dulal Mia, told TBS on Tuesday morning that the last meal he had had was lunch the day before. 

"I haven't seen such the country in such a state in my entire life," said rickshaw puller Ratan Mia. "I have no income, so I borrowed Tk2,000 in the last three days. Today, although I have come out, there are no passengers outside due to the curfew. I have racked up so much loans in the past few days that no one even wants to lend to me anymore," he added. 
 

