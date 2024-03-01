Happy birthday to Baba: A letter to Dr Ashraf Siddiqui from his daughter

I am sure you are having a great time with Ma, Dada, Dadi, Sunu Chacha and our beloved fupus Moti, Saira and particularly Chopol in the next world.

Somehow, I have a feeling that you are also keen to know how the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2024 went; how your successors are mainstreaming the rich folk heritage of rural Bengal with their contemporary life and culture.

On a more personal note, you also may want to know how your five children, 13 grandchildren and extended family are continuing your legacy.

Don't you worry Baba, you and your predecessors' legacies are in good hands. As usual, the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2024 started on 1 February. You must be very content to see that what you began in 1977/1978 as the Ekushey Grantha Mela has gradually become one of the largest book fairs in the subcontinent.

When I walk through different book stalls at the Mela, I can't stop marvelling at your success as a cultural entrepreneur. In 2023, books worth Tk47 crore were sold in the fair. In 2022, it was even more (Tk52.50 crore).

I still remember those days when you were sitting with different publishers, Bangla Academy members, and officials explaining your vision of how, as a student, you experienced book fairs in Shantiniketon, and your vision of this book fair as the heart of a Bangali festivity, celebrating the victory of language martyrs.

I am sure you haven't forgotten the challenge that you faced in developing consensus among the publishers about allowing books written in English. Most of the Bangla book publishers promoted the narrative that the language movement was a movement for Bangla bhasha, therefore, only books in Bangla language should be allowed in the book fair.

After an arduous meeting you convinced publishers that the spirit of the Bhasha Andolon is not only a movement for language, but is part of wider movements, which rightfully fought for the economic, political, social and cultural space of people of the then East Pakistan in the newly formed Pakistan State.

To you, disallowing English publications of Bangladeshi publishers would thwart the process of exposing our rich tradition, culture and intellectual capacity to the outer world.

Sorry to let you know Baba, Mohiuddin bhai of UPL also left us shortly after your demise. He is the one who educated me on your role in helping the English publications of UPL, Academic Press and others to find their way back to Bangla Academy book fair.

Was it 1978 or 1979? I am not sure. Being a folklorist, you took every opportunity to reintroduce folk cultural events to mainstream urban culture. You decided to introduce jatra, kobir lorai, shong er naach in the month-long evening Ekushey programmes.

I remember a jatra night. With you, we, your offsprings, participated in all kinds of cultural programmes, ranging from Lalon Mela in Kushtia to Sundarban Sahitta Shobha or Shotshangha festivals, Boishakhi Mela, Eid Mela, in different parts of Bangladesh.

But we never had a chance to watch jatra. All of us were eagerly waiting from 5pm at Bangla Academy. Every now and then, a singer or a dancer was entering the stage with a light performance. We had to leave without watching the jatra as it was getting late.

At around 10pm, your office staff Shukur Ali called home - whispering that something had gone wrong in the jatra programme. You came home that night at around 12am and described it all.

When a female performer was dancing, some of her moves were too provocative for the urban audience. A section of the audience started shouting and rushing towards you.

They were saying- "Stop this jatra at once! This is nothing but 'opo-shongskriti'." The poor jatra party could not perform their show.

Next day, Rima, your eldest daughter, whom you teasingly called Shukna Morich, was coming from the Science Annex building towards the Arts building for her subsidiary class.

To her utter surprise, she met with a procession saying- 'Ekushe Moncho has been polluted. Ashraf Siddiqui'r kolla chai'!

She was flabbergasted and rushed back home. You just laughed at the event and told us that people in the urban setting have created a new definition of what is a pure Bangali culture and what is a degenerated culture.

Their urban identity has taken away their ability to grasp the raw elements of our authentic folk culture. You were optimistic that this is a phenomenon of incipient urban culture, soon they will mature to appreciate all aspects of our culture.

Unfortunately, baba, you were wrong. These conservative forces have successfully captured a sizable section of our social space.

Let me explain why I feel that way. On our trips to our village, Nagbari, you would call the local Shong er Nach group to perform. These groups have more or less disappeared.

Some of those who we knew told us that their group had disintegrated as they were humiliated and sometimes threatened by zealots.

On a few occasions, there were sudden attacks on their performances. I also sometimes question why 'Noora paglas' no longer congregate by the Dhaka High Court Majar anymore? Why so few new marfoti songs? Are we losing the cultural heritage in the midst of political turmoil and the rise of conservative forces?

Oh ho, I wanted to make you happy with good news but I did end up bringing some deep thoughts.

Let me come back from the 'public' space to the 'personal' one. Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela has not forgotten you. Last year, during the month-long programme, Yasmin Ara Shahi presented an article on your work. Uday Shankar Bishwas and Shams-Al-Din were the discussants and Professor Khurshida Begum chaired.

In this year's Ekushey February, two of your poems have been recited around eight times. On 8 February 2024, the famous Jayanta Chattapaddhay, recited your Ekusher Bhore poem. After a few days, a visually impaired member of 'Sporsho Foundation' also recited your poem Pakhi Shob Kore Rob.

Just a few days ago, on 15 February, Shirin Jahan also recited the same poem. No wonder, your teacher Buddhadeb Basu said, "Ashraf, the sweet melody of the kallol era has touched many readers through your poems."

Following your footsteps, your eldest son Rumi, now writes poems. His latest poem on a young Dhakaiya boy is superb. Khaled, your nephew, son of your beloved cousin Justice Abu Sayed Chowdhury, has been postering in different parts of our village as well as Dhaka city about your contribution.

On your last birthday, he organised a huge day-long programme in Nagbari school. More than a thousand villagers, cultural figures and students participated in that event. There were competitions in 11 schools of Tangail and Nagbari on you, your poems, your short stories and your folk writing.

Your five offspring organised a remembrance of you, where your relatives from all over Bangladesh and abroad participated. Your youngest daughter Riffat's Facebook page named- 'Stay Curious' is but her modest effort of continuing your legacy of making our young nationals proud of their history and cultural heritage.

Baba, in your brief life you have given Bangladesh what many cannot even dream. I am very proud to be your daughter. Happy 98th birthday, baba.

Iti-

Your daughter Riya

Tasneem Siddiqui is the Chairperson of department of Political Science, University of Dhaka