Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

Panorama

Sadman Yeasar Alam
29 April, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

Implementation of a comprehensive and standardised food labelling system based on nutritional value can go a long way in safeguarding public health and promoting transparency in the food industry

Sadman Yeasar Alam
29 April, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 12:18 pm
Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS
Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), food labelling provides essential information about packaged food's composition, properties and production conditions, helping consumers make informed decisions. However, food labelling has been given little importance in many nations, including Bangladesh, leaving consumers confused and potentially vulnerable.

Statistics underscore the gravity of the situation, indicating that incorrect labelling accounts for 40% of Bangladeshi product rejections in the EU and America, with roughly 30% of recalls attributed to undisclosed allergens. This inadequacy is a pressing concern, especially in Bangladesh, where regulatory authorities face severe limitations in enforcing mandatory food standards, with a meagre 12% of overall food standards deemed obligatory.

Consequently, product rejections and recalls are rife in the country, even in standard chain retail outlets, where only 9% of the 900 food items sold undergo proper monitoring channels.

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institutions (BSTI) ensure that food commodities comply with the laws and quality standards mentioned in them. Through the collaboration of BSTI and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), a comprehensive set of standards for food quality has been developed under the Food Safety Act 2013. 

This Act also provides for establishing BFSA to oversee and regulate the activities related to food production, import, processing, storage, distribution and sale in the country. The following laws govern the labelling criteria in Bangladesh:

i) The Packaged Food Labelling Regulations 2017

ii) Bangladesh Standards of Weights and Measures (Commodity Packing) Rules 2007

iii) Bangladesh Import Order 2015-2018

iv) The Food Safety Act 2013.

Despite the fact that there are regulations governing food labelling, Bangladesh's packaged food labelling laws have been followed rarely. These laws are intended to offer a set of guidelines on product manufacturing to delivery. 

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) conducted a survey on packaged biscuits of 66 brands (both imported and locally produced) made by 33 companies. The results showed that 76% of the products did not have BSTI certification marks and proper labelling, 86% did not have an expiration date, 83% did not mention the weight and 83% had higher prices being charged by the sellers. 

In a subsequent survey undertaken by CAB in August-September 2002, it was discovered that 52% of the 51 brands of jam and jelly produced by 31 businesses lacked BSTI certification marks, while 13.72% did not mention the ingredients, 23.52% did not mention the date of production and date of expiration and in 54.90% cases the retail price was not mentioned on the label. 

In another research, nearly half (44%) of the study's sampled goods had more salt than indicated on the packaging. The BSTI has little control over the sale of frozen or canned food, deep-fried snacks or calorie-dense BBQ diets from restaurants or shops bordering the streets of both posh and shabby neighbourhoods. 

According to Bellal Hossain, a nutrition and food engineering professor at Daffodil International University, Bangladesh is conceivably the only country in the world where the frozen food industry is unregulated.

Time to reform the food labelling law 

A scoring system based on nutritional value could be implemented in Bangladesh to empower consumers to make informed food choices. Such a system would assign a score to each food product, reflecting its nutritional value and indicating whether it contains excessive amounts of sugar or unhealthy fats or is high in protein, fibre and other vital nutrients. 

Unhealthy products would mean a lower score and healthy food products would mean a higher score. This system would provide a quick and easy way for consumers to determine which products are most beneficial for their health and well-being.

Besides the scoring system, a comprehensive star-based system could be introduced to enhance the labelling laws further. This system would consider various food production and packaging factors, including the manufacturing process, storage conditions and compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. Food products that meet all the requirements and standards would receive a 5-star, signifying the highest level of quality and safety.

To encourage compliance with nutritional standards and regulations, incentive theory could be integrated into food labelling laws. Manufacturers that produce high-quality, law-compliant foods could receive tax cuts and other incentives, motivating them to improve their production processes and supply chains, resulting in healthier and safer food options for consumers. Moreover, export tax cuts for law-compliant foods could bolster the reputation of the nation's food industry and promote the export of quality food products.

Several countries have implemented different systems to illustrate the nutritional values of packaged foods. In Australia and New Zealand, for example, the Health Star Rating system is used, which assigns a rating from 0.5 to 5 stars based on the overall nutritional profile of the product. 

This system was implemented to help consumers make informed food choices and improve public health outcomes. France uses the Nutri-Score system, which uses a colour-coded scale ranging from A (green) to E (red) to indicate the overall nutritional quality of packaged foods. The plan was designed to be simple and accessible to all consumers and to encourage food manufacturers to improve the nutritional quality of their products.

A comprehensive and standardised food labelling system based on nutritional value and its effective enforcement can go a long way in safeguarding public health and promoting transparency in the food industry. The government and industry players must take the lead in investing resources and attention in this area to ensure consumer health and well-being.

Features

labelled / Food safety / Public health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

2h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

2h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

53m | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

2h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

17h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'