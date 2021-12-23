“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

Panorama

Ariful Islam Mithu
23 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 12:13 pm

Related News

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

Currently, Bangladesh has approximately 30,000 companies and although many of them have been doing good business, they never show any interest to get listed in the capital market

Ariful Islam Mithu
23 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 12:13 pm
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

The seminar held by the Dhaka Stock Exchange with big, reputable companies that took place on Tuesday to bring them into the capital market is a very significant move. This is the first time the DSE has formally invited and sat with such companies for this purpose. 

The steps the DSE has previously taken to bring them into the capital market were not fruitful and effective. This current endeavour is not only a big step but an organised one. 

Currently, Bangladesh has approximately 30,000 companies and although many of them have been doing good business,  they never show any interest to get listed in the capital market. 

One of the common complaints made by the speakers at the seminar organised by the DSE was that tight regulations made to prevent irregularities in the capital market discourage entrepreneurs from listing.

During the seminar, Rahimafrooz Group's director Munawar Misbah Moin said that the company wanted to go public thrice over the last 65 years but backtracked due to the complexities in the listing process.

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, director of Rangs Group was also present and spoke at the seminar. She said that they preferred running a private business as listing meant that they would have to make a compromise with the board and go through numerous compliance issues.

But this tendency of not getting listed in the country's capital market is a great problem for Bangladesh economy and its revenue. 

Experts Professor Abu Ahmed and Md. Sayadur Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association, have weighed in on the topic to share their observations on why companies avoid being listed.

"They do not come to the stock market because it means increased accountability and transparency for them. Their income has to be disclosed and people come to know it. They have to submit a financial report every three months," said economist Abu Ahmed. "For this reason, they do not show any interest to join the capital market," he added. 

Being listed in the capital market is beneficial for the country. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will get the most benefit if they become listed. The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. 

As most of our companies are not listed in the capital market, people have little idea regarding the income of these non-listed companies.

Unilever is a listed company with the Bombay Stock Exchange. It is a listed company with Karachi and Bangkok too but not in Dhaka.

"Why is the company not listed in our capital market?" asked Abu Ahmed. There is a listed company in our capital market named Unilever Consumers Limited. The main Unilever is not listed," said Abu Ahmed. 

He believes that there are thousands of small non-listed companies in the country because the government cannot properly pressurise them into joining. Now is the time to bring them to the capital market. 

Economists believe that the inclusion of non-listed companies in the capital market has not yet happened due to a lack of political decision-making. To make it happen, the government will have to give non-listed companies a 'strong message'.      

"Only discussion will not do. The government will have to apply a carrot and stick policy. If the companies do not come to the capital market, they will increase the corporate tax but if they come to the capital market, the corporate tax will be brought down," said economics professor Abu Ahmed. "If needed, the BSEC can seek support from The Prime Minister's Office." 

He also added that the NBR can bring down corporate tax to around 18 to 20 percent as a way of luring them into the capital market. The government would also have to increase their facilities if they want to woo big companies.

Md. Sayadur Rahman also said, "The difference between the corporate tax of non-listed companies and listed companies is 7.5 percent. So the corporate tax for listed companies should be brought down to 15 percent from its current 22.5 percent. It will encourage companies to come into the capital market."

He also added that the government will have to simplify the tax assessment and collection process. 
"The government can also make policy improvements. The government can say a company will not get bank loans for more than a specific amount of money. This will compel a company to come to the capital market," said Sayadur Rahman. 

But there are still some companies who come into the capital market to raise funds. 

"In Bangladesh, there are two reasons why a company would come to the capital market to raise funds. The first reasoning may be that their listing in the capital market is made mandatory by the government. Another is when those companies do not have easy access to get bank loans and getting listed becomes the only way to fund themselves," said Sayadur Rahman.

He said that as well-established companies, unlike these smaller companies, have easy access to bank loans, they do not show interest in getting listed in the capital market. The bigger companies do not get the incentive to be encouraged to get listed in the capital market. 

"If a company wants to come to the capital market, it will have to go through many formalities to get listed to raise funds. A company can get finance from a bank very easily. Then who is to blame? It is the process," said Md. Sayadur Rahman, echoing the complaints made by the speakers at the seminar.

Ariful Islam Mithu. Illustration: TBS
Ariful Islam Mithu. Illustration: TBS

 

Features / Top News

Stock Market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / capital market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

3h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

6h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

59m | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

59m | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

1h | Videos
Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US