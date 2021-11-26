Global primary energy consumption by source
The breakdown of primary energy is shown based on the substitution method which takes account of inefficiencies in energy production from fossil fuels. This is based on global energy for 2021
84.4% of global energy comes from fossil fuels
- Oil 33.1%
- Coal 27.0%
- Gas 24.3%
11.4% from renewables
15.7% from low-carbon sources
Nuclear 4.3% Hydropower 6.4% Wind 2.2% Biofuels 0.7% Solar 1.1% Other renewables 0.9%
Coal consumption
Coal consumption by country, measured in terawatt-hour (Twh) equivalents per year
Source: Source: Statistical Review of World Energy - BP (2021)
Gas consumption
Natural gas consumption by country, measured in terawatt-hour (TWh) equivalents per year
Source: Statistical Review of World Energy - BP (2021)
Oil consumption
Source: Statistical Review of World Energy - BP (2021)