Global primary energy consumption by source

Panorama

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:23 pm

Related News

Global primary energy consumption by source

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:23 pm

The breakdown of primary energy is shown based on the substitution method which takes account of inefficiencies in energy production from fossil fuels. This is based on global energy for 2021

84.4% of global energy comes from fossil fuels

  • Oil 33.1%
  • Coal 27.0%
  • Gas 24.3%

11.4% from renewables

15.7% from low-carbon sources

Nuclear 4.3% Hydropower 6.4% Wind 2.2% Biofuels 0.7% Solar 1.1% Other renewables 0.9%

Coal consumption

Coal consumption by country, measured in terawatt-hour (Twh) equivalents per year

Source: Source: Statistical Review of World Energy - BP (2021)

Gas consumption 

Natural gas consumption by country, measured in terawatt-hour (TWh) equivalents per year

Source: Statistical Review of World Energy - BP (2021)

Oil consumption

Source: Statistical Review of World Energy - BP (2021)

Features / Top News

energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Global primary energy consumption by source

Global primary energy consumption by source

1h | Panorama
What is the future of energy?

What is the future of energy?

2h | Panorama
According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

5h | Bloomberg Special
Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

22h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

22h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 