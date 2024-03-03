'Employment bond' can retain employees and benefit employers

Suppose you own a company and you need some new employees. While recruiting, you want your potential employee to sign a bond that if recruited, he/she will work for you for at least three years. Although widely practised in the not-so-regulated corporate world, legally speaking, such bonds or contracts will generally be void.

Now again, suppose you want to set up a new business that requires unique technical expertise. What do you do? You either hire expert employees from abroad. But that'll cost you more money, also, there's the issue of trust. If the whole operation of your business depends on such foreign expertise, you're doomed if they decide to quit and go home.

There's another option. You may decide to choose some employees from your other ventures, those who are trusted and have worked for you for a while and fund them to go abroad to gain the necessary expertise to help you establish the new business.

Again, if they come back and decide not to work for you, or worse, work for your competitor, your investment is wasted.

Now, what's the way out for such an entrepreneur?

Obviously, training your own employees is preferable to importing foreign brains, it's also more sustainable economically. To mitigate the adjoined risk, an employment bond may be a good solution. That is, in exchange for the investment you make behind the training, the employee will covenant to work for you for a minimum period after completing the training.

Now, as I've already given a spoiler above, taking a bond to not leave work would generally be unlawful.

At present, many companies make their recruits sign a bond to work for a certain minimum period without a right to quit. But that practice is to be considered void, as, under the Labour Act 2006, an employee is entitled to leave the job by giving a notice of up to two months.

Further, such bond is generally without any additional benefit to the employee and, as such void under the Contract Act 1872 that in general invalidates any contract that is not made in exchange for valid consideration.

Now consider the above two situations together. You don't want your employee to quit, and of course, as a law-abiding citizen with business goodwill at stake, you want it to be legal. How can you make a bond with your employee that will be valid in the eye of the law?

Firstly, the Labour Act gives the right to quit to the employee. That means the employee can also waive the right with his own free consent in exchange for some other benefit.

If the employee freely enters into a valid contract not to exercise that right for a certain period, the Labour Act won't forbid it.

Further, such a contract may also not be invalidated by the Contract Act, the training expense borne by the employer serves as a valid consideration to make the contract valid.

At last, if an employee still decides to leave, the question of enforcement of such a contract comes up.

It may not be enforced specifically, the performance of the contract depends on the personal qualifications of the employee, which makes its performance unenforceable under the Specific Relief Act 1877.

It's common sense, if a person doesn't want to work, you cannot actually make him work by the force of law, right? Forced labour is even against the mandate of our Constitution. That's why it's better to insert a compensation clause while drafting such a bond, and a process to amicably determine the amount of compensation if an employee chooses to leave during the bond period.

To conclude, you spend in the skill development of your employees. In exchange, the employee contracts to work for you for a certain period. And if the employee leaves before the end of that time, he pays you a proportionate sum of money to train their replacements. You get the safety of your investment, the employee gets a valuable set of skills – a win-win arrangement for both parties prevails.

Kazi Rakib Hossain is a Research Associate of Legality - Barristers & Advocates and an LLM candidate at the University of Dhaka.