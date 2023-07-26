Elon Musk’s X misses the spot in several ways

Panorama

Bloomberg Special/Dave Lee
26 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 11:40 am

Related News

Elon Musk’s X misses the spot in several ways

The billionaire is jettisoning one of the world’s most recognisable brands in Twitter to chase his misguided dreams of a ‘super app’ nobody wants

Bloomberg Special/Dave Lee
26 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 11:40 am
The ‘interim’ X logo looks like a piece of WordArt, created using an off-the-shelf font. PHOTO: REUTERS
The ‘interim’ X logo looks like a piece of WordArt, created using an off-the-shelf font. PHOTO: REUTERS

I suppose you could say changing the Twitter bird logo to an 'X' makes complete sense. As the recognised icon for 'make it go away,' X just about sums up the achievements of Elon Musk's social network so far.

Gone are many of Twitter's users, half of its advertisers, 80% of its employees and its operational stability. Gone is its credibility as a leading platform for following breaking news, a forum for activism and change or a place to simply get updates on whatever it is you care about.

Next up — unless this is all one big ruse, which can't be discounted — is the one thing still giving Musk's $44 billion deal for the social media site some value: the Twitter brand itself. It will now be known as X, Musk has decided. The little blue bird, famous internationally, is destined to disappear.

In a series of bewildering corporate-speak tweets on Sunday, X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino explained Musk's vision of an app offering audio, video, messaging, banking and "well… everything." She wrote that X would be the "future state of unlimited interactivity." (No, me neither.)

The generous take is that the Twitter brand carries a lot of baggage, as co-founder Jack Dorsey himself acknowledged Sunday, and so a fresh start might be the best way to draw a line between the old and the new.

But Musk's execution of this 'rebrand' has shown that this isn't an idea that has been well thought through. The 'interim' X logo looks like a piece of WordArt, created using an off-the-shelf font. The X.com domain name, for a considerable time Sunday, was just displaying a holding page for domain name registrar GoDaddy because it hadn't been configured correctly.

Musk claims to be acting on an original vision for 'X' that he has had since he bought the X.com domain name in 1999. Later, wise people advised that PayPal was a better name for a payments provider. That advice would help earn Musk his fortune.

Decades on, Musk is still fixated on 'X,' apparently not content with it being merely the name of one of his children. Evidently lacking sensible people in his ear, Musk now thinks the X name can help transform Twitter into a 'super app' in the mold of China's WeChat. The Tencent Holdings Ltd service has around 1.3 billion users and combines multiple services within one immensely powerful app. Other examples include Grab, which offers rideshare, food and financial services in Southeast Asia.

On the surface, it should be straightforward to emulate the success of those apps, particularly with the head-start of owning a popular social network that people check multiple times a day. But the promised land of a US super app has been elusive to companies bigger, richer and smarter than 'X.' Western consumers, as well as being more stuck in their ways when it comes to payments and banking, have proven less amiable to having one company control so many things in their lives.

The conditions that made super apps work in Asia, where many people's first experience of the internet was via mobile, not desktop, simply do not apply in the markets Musk thinks he can target. US consumers aren't (for the most part) un- or under-banked, or lacking in credit options. Existing methods of managing money are flawed but adequate enough to make entering with new services an uphill battle. Besides, Musk isn't even ready — he is still in the process of applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

Even companies that do dominate in many areas — like Google parent Alphabet Inc — have learned that consumers don't want everything locked into a super app, hence why Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail and others are all separate pieces of app real estate. Meta Platforms Inc, similarly, has a 'family of apps.' Uber Technologies Inc separates its rideshare app from Uber Eats. This is partly due to the simple fact that apps that try to do too much become cluttered and slow.

Musk simply finds himself out of touch with the needs of the everyday internet user. And not for the first time, he has greatly underestimated the difficulty, and basic feasibility, of implementing his grand ideas. He thought eliminating bots on Twitter would be trivial, but he has in fact made the problem worse. He thought self-driving Teslas would be driving themselves from coast-to-coast by now. He thought he would gain permission to build a tunnel from New York to Washington, DC, 'rapidly.'

He now thinks "if done right, [X] would become half of the global financial system." In pursuit of that goal, he is apparently prepared to complete the destruction of a still valuable asset in Twitter's brand. At least this way he can claim he did it on purpose.

Dave Lee is Bloomberg Opinion's US technology columnist

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

 

 

Elon Musk / Twitter logo change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

4h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

21h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

22h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

1h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

15h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

17h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

19h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up