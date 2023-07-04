Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

In 2004, when Gawsia Wahidunnessa Chowdhury, a fresh graduate of zoology from Dhaka University, embarked on her Master's degree programme at the same university, she hit a brick wall.

Her thesis demanded state-of-the-art lab equipment, but her department's lab did not house it.

When she sought a lab facility from a reputed organisation in the country, they asked for Tk300,000. At the time, she could not afford it.

For a brief time, she drowned in disappointment. It was one of the researchers from that organisation who stumbled upon a weeping Gawsia on the stairs and proceeded to offer her help. She guided Gawsia, providing her with personal resources and networking.

Although let down at that moment, Gawsia did not give up on her goal. "My motto in life has always been: Never take a no as a no. I have always moved forward believing there are 10 yeses behind every no," Dr Gawsia recently told The Business Standard.

Fast forward through a long couple of decades, Dr Gawsia became one of the leading scientists in the country. One of the several accomplishments under her belt is her PhD in zoology (wetland ecology) from the University of Cambridge in 2012.

And more recently, in June this year, she was named in Asia's 'best and brightest' 100 scientists list published in the eighth edition of the Singapore-based magazine Asian Scientist for her contribution to research.

Dr Gawsia, along with another Bangladeshi female scientist (Child Health Research Foundation's Dr Senjuti Saha), is one of the only two Bangladeshi names on the list of 100.

The Business Standard caught up with Dr Gawsia to speak about her journey to this achievement for her research on the threatened aquatic systems and species of Bangladesh, and beyond.

A life dedicated to Mother Earth

Dr Gawsia wanted to contribute to her society and the environment since she was a child. However, her original goal was to pursue a career in medicine; a plan which fell through due to an unavoidable family emergency at the time of her medical entrance exam.

This setback led Dr Gawsia to investigate zoology. She soon understood that this alternative course still suited her desire to assist others.

Of all the research projects Dr Gawsia has worked on, the 2019–2020 National Geographic "Sea to Source: Ganges" voyage has produced some of the most astounding discoveries. Dr Gawsia served as the country lead and was in charge of establishing a global research team and planning all stakeholder meetings.

The goal of the expedition was to document plastic waste in the Ganges watershed.

The expedition crew traversed the river's 2,575-kilometre length, from the Bay of Bengal to its source in the Himalayas in India, over the course of seven months. They quickly learned the startling reality regarding the primary source of plastic pollution after analysing data from 10 sampling locations. It was abandoned, lost and discarded plastic fishing nets.

"Realising fishing gear was the major source of plastic pollution in the river system was a big shock for us. We identified this as posing a significant risk to aquatic species," she said.

Dr Gawsia received the OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award in 2022 in recognition of her efforts to protect Bangladesh's aquatic habitats and fragile species. Her primary concern is the threat of plastic pollution in the nation's rivers.

In order to help women find new means of income and safeguard aquatic habitats, she is also encouraging women from underprivileged and marginalised regions to transform abandoned fishing nets into items like carpets.

Dr Gawsia is dedicated to helping the conservation of the aquatic systems and threatened species of Bangladesh. She is a published author on these topics and has received many awards and grants, including a Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Conservation Education Fellowship.

The journey

After completing her Master's degree, she joined the faculty of the Fisheries and Marine Science Department at Noakhali Science and Technology University in 2006. Later on, she received the prestigious Commonwealth Academic Staff Scholarship which paved her way to the University of Cambridge.

There, she specialised in wetlands ecology research with the Aquatic Ecology Group.

And Dr Gawsia never looked back.

She joined her Alma Mater as a faculty and collaborated with numerous national and international organisations, including WildTeam, National Geographic Society, Elsevier and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and continued her research projects.

In many of her projects, time and again, she faced challenges in managing necessary lab instruments. But as luck would have it, time and again, she got help from other professors from other faculties who were kind enough to share their resources to aid her journey.

"These women are more than professors or colleagues to me. Their mentorship and cooperative mindset played a vital role in my professional journey. We are a developing country and we have limitations in terms of academic resources. A mentality to share resources and a stronger sisterhood can nurture more female scientists," Dr Gawsia explained.

The gender factor

A journey in advanced science is never easy. It requires long shifts, sleepless nights, countless trials and errors, and most importantly, an unshakable determination. However, women in this country face additional obstacles.

The lack of support, both from family and work, is indeed a significant barrier that many women encounter, impacting their ability to continue their studies and pursue careers in STEM. Societal expectations and stereotypes often play a role in discouraging women from pursuing advanced studies.

"Once I encountered a junior of mine who enrolled in a post-graduation programme in zoology just after her marriage. The programme was research-intensive, which required arduous fieldwork, and she had to stay outside the home for long hours," she said.

"The lack of support from her in-laws made her studies overwhelming. Once her mother called me and asked me to convince her to discontinue her study to save her marriage," she recalled, talking about why there are not many female scientists around us.

And, when asked about how she balances her personal life with work, Dr Gawsia shared the bright side of living in a joint family. Both her parents' and in-laws' homes are joint households.

Dr Gawsia's research projects demand weeks-long, sometimes even months-long fieldwork. In her absence, the other family members take care of her only daughter.

"As society increasingly gravitates towards nuclear families, the advantages of living in a joint family often go unnoticed or undervalued," she said.

Whilst living in a joint family does present its own set of challenges and complexities, Dr Gawsia emphasises the positivities and the support it provides, particularly for working women.