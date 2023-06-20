From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

Illustration: TBS

Toronto's character is rooted in its vibrant demographic landscape, where a multitude of cultures intersect and innovation flourishes. The Bangladeshi-Canadian community has forged a special relationship with the city, owing partly to Bangladesh's innate ties with the metropolis.

Bangladeshis tend to associate Toronto with two things: international students and the infamous Begum Para. But there is a third perspective that often goes unnoticed – the stories of young expats who are making a positive impact in their adopted home. As unofficial ambassadors of Bangladesh, they are crafting a distinct narrative of their motherland, infused with their own personal flairs and perspectives.

We delve into the journeys of three such individuals – Ahnaf, Nabanita, and Issa – who are adding their creative touch to Toronto's socio-cultural tapestry. Their paths, divergent yet interconnected, offer inspiring narratives of ambition, resilience, and creativity.

Ahnaf Ali – Co Founder of Ahiri

Ahnaf Ali, the co-founder of Ahiri, an emerging Canadian fashion label, aims to make designer fashion accessible to all. After graduating from the University of Toronto, Ahnaf, fuelled by a passion for fashion, embarked on an exciting entrepreneurial journey.

Ahiri is a Toronto-based direct-to-consumer womenswear brand that specialises in contemporary, design-forward fashion aimed at elevating everyday wardrobes. Their seasonal collections reflect a commitment to quality and sustainability, leveraging premium natural fibres and "craftsmanship with emotion".

"We cater to the North American fashion enthusiast who appreciates and actively seeks new designs at exceptional prices. While Ahiri's initial goal was to fill a gap in the Canadian contemporary fashion market by offering unique, keepsake designs, the brand has now found its niche in catering to a growing community of young professionals across North America," Ahnaf explained.

What sets Ahiri apart, according to Ahnaf, is its connection to Bangladesh and its dedication to reshaping the narrative surrounding Bangladeshi manufacturing.

"We take pride in championing a shift in the narrative, both in the marketplace and at the source," Ahnaf said.

Traditionally associated with Europe and China, Ahiri challenges conventional perceptions by producing high-quality garments in a factory committed to empowering and improving the lives of its workers.

With a workforce of 97% women, the factory provides essential benefits such as prenatal care, on-site child care, maternity leave, and legal support, among others. Ahiri not only champions quality fashion but also promotes positive social impact. Ahiri aims to foster fashion with conscience, stitched with care.

Nabanita Nawar – CEO and Co-Founder at HDAX Therapeutics

Nabanita Nawar, the CEO and co-founder of HDAX Therapeutics, leads her team in developing cutting-edge therapeutics to combat neurological and cardiac diseases.

Currently, she is pursuing her PhD at the University of Toronto, the very institution where she completed her graduation. Nabanita's journey began in Dhaka before she moved to Toronto nine years ago. Driven by her loved ones' battles with cancer, she explored scientific research areas such as molecular biology, evolutionary biology, and medicinal chemistry. Inspired by her findings, Nabanita embarked on a mission to develop innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, eventually leading to the creation of HDAX Therapeutics.

HDAX Therapeutics is a preclinical stage drug discovery company focused on designing novel therapeutics for diseases lacking effective treatments. Their initial focus lies in chemotherapy-induced neuropathy – a disease that causes severe pain, numbness, muscle weakness, and cognitive deficit in cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Being based in Toronto has its advantages for finding world-class producers and studios, but it can be challenging to market the music and raise funds without being physically present in South Asia. Photo: Collected

With no existing treatment to address the root cause of this debilitating disease, patients are left relying on painkillers and physiotherapy for symptom management. Nabanita and her team aim to create the first disease-modifying treatment for neuropathies, revolutionising patient care.

"Fundraising for a therapeutics company is a challenging endeavour, as drug development is an extremely long and capital-intensive journey with no net income or revenue, until the drug candidate is approved by regulatory agencies for patient use," Nabanita said regarding the challenges she faces.

"However, as a preclinical stage company, we are engaging with potential commercial partners to ensure our development aligns with industry interests. With the success of our early candidates, we hope to secure a steady revenue stream and attract out-licensing and strategic partnership opportunities," she added.

Nabanita envisions HDAX Therapeutics as a driving force behind breakthrough therapies for diseases that lack effective treatments, supporting women in the workforce and fostering job creation in the biotechnology sector. HDAX Therapeutics is pioneering breakthroughs, with the aim of empowering women and transforming biotech.

"We believe we have a solid foundation to tackle several diseases with our first-in-class solution and change the lives of millions of patients worldwide," Nabanita added.

Issa Farooque – Farooque at Farooque Bhai Project

Issa Farooque, widely known as Farooque Bhai, is a Bangladeshi-Canadian musician adding his unique flavour to Bengali sounds. His music genre, Bangla Alt-Pop, is a fusion of various elements from different genres, creating a fresh and spicy sound. Influenced by artists like Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Paban Das Baul, Jorge Ben Jor, and Disclosure, Issa has embarked on a music career that spans multiple continents.

Though his early musical education took place in Dhaka, Issa's breakthrough came while exploring the underground music scene in his mid-teens. Issa, a graduate of the University of Waterloo, began his musical journey during his first year at the university, when he joined a Bengali Students Association band. By his third year, he picked up the ukulele, marking the beginning of the Farooque Bhai Project.

As an expat artist venturing beyond traditional Bangladeshi music, Issa faces challenges in marketing his music and raising funds without physical presence in South Asia. Nevertheless, his music resonates with audiences in Bangladesh and contributes to the ever-evolving music scene.

"I am grateful that my music is being appreciated in Bangladesh. Being based in Toronto has its advantages for finding world-class producers and studios, but it can be challenging to market the music and raise funds without being physically present in South Asia. Ultimately, it is up to the listeners to decide if I am contributing to the music scene," Issa said.

Today, Bangladeshi artists across all genres have opportunities to explore new sounds and break free from stereotypes.

"As for breaking stereotypes, I never played for any bands in Bangladesh and started making Bangla music as a nerdy engineering student in small-town Canada. It has taken a lot of hard work and perseverance, but I am grateful for the traction I have attained!" Issa added.

Ahnaf, Nabanita, and Issa represent the untold stories of Bangladeshi-Canadian expats, who embody the spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative expression that defines Toronto. Their journeys inspire us to embrace our origins while fearlessly pursuing our dreams – and that is a lesson worth sharing.