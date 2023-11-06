A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

Thousands of garment workers have been demonstrating on the streets for the past two weeks, advocating for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 against the garment owners' proposed minimum wage of Tk 10,400 – up from the previous amount of Tk 8,300.

Anticipation surrounds the possibility that the sixth session of the minimum wage board, scheduled for today (7 November), may finalise the salary structure for the country's 40 lakh garment workers.

However, the timing of this movement, occurring amidst the ongoing political turmoil, raises concerns about its potential politicisation.

At the same time, garment owners have claimed to have faced substantial financial losses in recent days. They have also asked workers to raise their demands according to actual data.

If the situation does not improve promptly, the country's RMG sector could face unprecedented challenges.

The Business Standard reached out to garment owners, representatives of labour rights organisations and workers to shed light on the evolving situation of the current garment workers' strike.

'Tk10,400 minimum wage for entry-level workers is not a whimsical proposal'

BGMEA Director, on condition of anonymity

[On 7 November] a decision will be made on the RMG workers' minimum wage. However, there are debates about the proposals from industry owners and workers.

First of all, it is necessary to consider the existing market demand. At present, markets across the export destinations are witnessing 30% less demand for RMG products due to high inflation and other factors. So, RMG industries in Bangladesh have about 35% fewer work orders even in this current peak season.

Amid workers' processions demanding an increase in their minimum wage, the argument for increasing the capability of the industries to increase workers' wages has been ignored.

The lion's share of the RMG exports is shouldered by small and medium RMG industries where grade 5-7 level workers mostly work. Disproportionate increase in workers' wages under the mentioned grades will otherwise force the small and medium industries to shut their factories, meaning that many workers will lose their jobs.

RMG industry owners have proposed a Tk10,400 minimum wage for entry-level workers. This is not a whimsical proposal. The industry owners have calculated the amount after considering all the established methods of determining workers' wages.

Based on the government data, direct calorie intake, food basket prices, energy consumption for cooking at upper poverty level households and non-food inflation rate are considered here.

The RMG workers' minimum wages were increased by 77% in 2010 and 2013. However, in 2018, their minimum wage was increased by 51% because the percentage point of growth rate declined when the base was higher.

Between 2018 and 2023, workers received 5% increments each year. That means, 80% of the grade-7 workers are now withdrawing around Tk9,700 as basic salary.

Spending on cooking and fuel is not as high as the labour leaders claim it to be.

They [labour leaders] have also demanded that their workers' wages be revised, calculating the food and non-food inflation at the same rate. In Bangladesh, the rates of food and non-food inflation are not the same. If we see the global trend, we will see that people spend more on purchasing food than non-food items when they become poor.

So, the food and non-food expenditure ratios do not match. Some quarters have demanded a consideration of 64% of non-food inflation while revising the wage. On the other hand, ILO recommended 37% in terms of upper-poverty level people. I believe the amount should be limited to 50-51%.

The labour leaders have also demanded a basic, which will be 65% of the gross salary. No one can find such a high basic in any existing salary structure in Bangladesh. There are instructions in the Labour Law. If we pay them what they are demanding, their other benefits will be curtailed.

Lastly, I would request the workers to raise their demand according to actual data. Labour leaders and civic society should also talk about inadequate basic public goods. We don't see required primary schools and healthcare facilities in the labour-intensive areas. Moreover, no RMG workers are covered under the social safety net. These facilities should be provided by the government.

'We should not mix up the workers' protest with the ongoing political unrest'

Nazrul Islam Khan, Secretary General and Executive Director, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS)

Nazrul Islam Khan, Secretary General and Executive Director, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS). TBS Sketch

It's an open thing that the country's current situation is not good at all. A blockade by the opposition party is going on [till Monday], and in the coming days, we may hear of more courses of action. Amid such a complicated situation, the movement by garment workers, in all probability, might be affected as well.

However, it is crucial that no one politicises this movement. Because it is a profoundly humane movement, it concerns their very existence and means of sustenance. Garment workers are only doing it so they can lead a better life, which they are currently deprived of.

Earlier, the minimum wage stood at Tk 8,300, which was clearly not enough for garment workers to support themselves and their families. Presently, the proposed new wage of Tk 10,400 by the garment owners is also deemed unjust.

Only a few days ago, CPD's (Centre for Policy Dialogue) Moazzem Shaheb [Dr Khandoker Golam Moazzem] was saying that the value of Tk 8,300 from five years ago surpassed that of today's Tk 10,400.

With the ongoing inflation and significant price hikes across various commodities, coupled with the steep rise in the dollar rate, garment workers undoubtedly require a significantly higher wage than what the garment owners have proposed.

But yes, in the last few days, there have been discussions among the garment owners regarding a modest increase in the minimum wage. It remains to be seen how substantial this increase will be. If the raise is not considerable, it is natural to expect that the protesting workers will not find it satisfactory.

From IndustryALL Bangladesh Council (IBC) to the Bangladesh Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation (BRGWF), every workers' association has advocated for a minimum wage ranging from Tk23,000 to Tk25,000.

Previously, CPD had also suggested a minimum wage of Tk17,568. It is essential for the wage board to convene with all parties and attentively consider the reasoning behind their respective demands.

But at the end of the day, we should not mix up the workers' protest with the country's ongoing political unrest. Regardless of the political trajectory, I believe that the garment workers will cease their movement if their demands are fulfilled. Hence, the government should also attend to their movement and listen to what they have to say.

'This situation should not have escalated to this extent'

Kamrul Hasan, Former General Secretary, IndustryALL Bangladesh Council (IBC)

Kamrul Hasan, Former General Secretary, IndustryALL Bangladesh Council (IBC). TBS Sketch

Previously, the garment owners had suggested a new minimum wage of Tk 10,400. However, with the soaring price of essentials, it has become increasingly difficult for garment workers to make ends meet with such a small income.

The proposal from CPD (Centre for Policy Dialogue) last month suggested a minimum monthly wage of Tk 17,568 for entry-level workers in the garment sector, which is evidently insufficient as well. More comprehensive and thorough research should have gone into this before coming to any definite conclusion.

That said, the current situation could have been avoided if the garment owners had initially proposed at least Tk 15,000, which could have opened up possibilities for negotiation.

The BGMEA president had also assured the worker associations of arranging a meeting with the Buyers Forum to facilitate a productive dialogue and understanding of each other's perspectives. Unfortunately, this plan did not materialise.

Personally, I feel this situation should not have escalated to this extent in the first place. Normally, the announcement of a new minimum wage should occur within six months of the establishment of a fresh wage board. However, even after seven months, we remain unaware of any final decision.

And in the meantime, we are seeing the country's political atmosphere going from bad to worse, as the government's present term is approaching its end and opposition parties are also trying hard to fulfil their own sets of objectives.

Such political instability is only exacerbating our situation, and there are concerns that some political parties might exploit the ongoing circumstances for their gain. Regrettably, some workers also resorted to violence in the past few days, potentially enabling others to manipulate the movement for their own interests.

It is very important for all of us to fully comprehend the seriousness of the country's present situation, and not hastily turn to such violent measures. It is crucial that the protesting workers maintain their composure and avoid actions that might transform their movement into a politically motivated one.

We can also understand that paying a minimum wage of Tk 23,000 to every garment worker is not economically feasible, and the industry would struggle to sustain such a significant amount. Nevertheless, constructive discussions and negotiations could have yielded a more favourable outcome.

Right now, we are anticipating the official decision coming from the next minimum wage board meeting on Tuesday [7 November]. If our demands are not met, we will be compelled to contemplate our next course of action.