Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

As parents and educators, Bushra Amin and Tamzida Karim first-hand saw the lack of safe and well-equipped spaces for children to play and learn in Dhaka. The handful of typical parks and playgrounds in the city were often crowded, poorly maintained, and not conducive to children's healthy growth and development.

This, in effect, compelled Bushra and Tamzida to envision a safe and nurturing space where children can play, learn and grow, called Dandelionz – a child development centre in Dhanmondi.

"Dandelionz is a place that goes beyond the typical educational system, and takes a holistic approach towards a child's development, where children can explore in a safe and fun-filled environment," described Bushra.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The reason behind the birth of this centre, however, is different from your typical business decision. It all started when the founders stumbled upon a beautiful three-storied independent house in Dhanmondi that reminded them of their happy childhood days spent at their grandparents' house.

As they stepped inside, they instantly pictured creating a similar environment where children could thrive and pursue their hobbies and dreams. A space where they could play with soil and water, tend to their own gardens and grow into confident and creative individuals. A space where parents, and eventually grandparents, can be a part of the child's growing up.

Bushra and Tamzida both bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge that make them strong candidates to run an organisation dedicated to child development.

With 17 years of teaching experience, Bushra has a deep understanding of the educational needs of children in a healthy setting. Additionally, she is an interior consultant, bringing an eye for design and creativity that specifically caters to a child's mental and physical needs.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tamzida has worked in the corporate world for over seven years before taking a career break to focus on parenting and mental health. She is currently serving as an Adjunct Faculty at ULAB. She also facilitates well-being courses for school children through WISH – a charity organisation which works with children's mental health.

Tanzeen Ferdous Alam is the centre's Chief Advisor who has 17 years of experience in the corporate world, served as the Marketing Director at Unilever, and now is the CMO of Berger Paints. As a father, his vision is on par with the co-founders.

And so Dandelionz came into operations earlier this year.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Lay of the land

The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child's development. There's Guidance Centre, Little Muslims (Islamic lessons), Physical Well-being Centre, Hobby Centre and more, delving into extracurricular activities and creative lessons.

Dandelionz also offers daycare services for working parents. And staying up with the technologically advanced times, the centre also has a STEM Centre, where children can learn about robotics and programming through interactive classes and workshops.

Dandelionz currently caters to 58 children across its different services such as preschool, daycare and after-school activities. And the centre has a team of 14 instructors who are experts in their respective fields.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Additionally, Dandelionz prioritises family bonds. The co-founders also took stock of the challenges and vulnerabilities of the current fast-paced digital world and decided to offer an environment where parents and children can engage in activities together and build stronger relationships.

"We understand the importance of our initiative for the development of children and we are constantly exploring different options to expand and enhance our services," added Bushra.

Dandelionz was initially set up with an investment of around Tk15-16 lakh – most of which was dedicated to house renovation.

The centre strategically kept the costs low to make it accessible to more people. Each of the courses of the early learning and daycare activities is priced at around 1,500-2,000 taka per month. It also has a game zone for after-school activities free of cost. Dandelionz also offers transportation facilities for an additional fee.

Safety is another key element at the centre, which is equipped with security personnel and CCTV footage. And like most daycare centres abroad, the centre keeps a detailed record of each child's daily activities so parents are in the know.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Looking within

Recently, the centre hosted a session with an adolescent psychiatrist and a nutritionist. All parents were invited to participate in the free open house, where they could ask questions regarding a child's behaviour. The session covered topics like how to handle a child's tantrums, social anxiety, and bullying, as well as proper nutrition for children.

The centre also provides emotional guidance to children, an innovative program for expectant and new or young mothers.

"As an inclusive learning centre, one of our current challenges is to promote awareness and understanding among parents about the importance of a child-friendly and creative learning environment. We want to encourage parents to engage in open discussions about special children and other norms related to child development to avoid any stereotypes or stigmatisation," Bushra shared.

"Our goal is to create an environment for happy healthy parents as they make happy healthy children," she added.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

What does the future hold

Bushra also mentioned how one of their plans is to collaborate with other schools in Dhanmondi and offer various courses or after-school services, which will help them expand their reach and provide more opportunities for children to learn and grow.

"Along with collaborating with other schools in the area, we are also seeking funding opportunities from international and non-governmental organisations to further support our cause," explained Bushra.

Bushra shared that they also have plans to eventually involve grandparents in their activities and events as well.

The founders envision expanding the organisation to other major districts and collaborating with local schools to contribute to the development of the younger generation. This not only benefits the children but also generates employment opportunities and brings about a significant change in our education system – placing a higher priority on the mental health of the children from early on.