The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

On a Sunday morning stroll along the University of Dhaka campus, something on the wall advertisements caught my attention. It was an address for a coaching centre given as "China Building" Goli at Azimpur.

More curious was the fact that I have come to this area on a daily basis, especially as a former Dhaka University student, since time immemorial, but never quite felt urged to see what the China Building, an iconic structure of the neighbourhood, looked like.

But that Sunday morning was different, perhaps because my days in this city are numbered now. So I decided to finally visit the building. And the rest is, as they say, history. Or in this case, the lack thereof.

Books or the internet came of little to no help to track the building's annals. Even the most renowned historians too had almost no clue.

And so I became immersed in a journey of my own to dig up all things China Building. As I learned of its facts, one by one, I caught a glimpse of not only the current scenario of the building, but also who owned it, who resided in it, when they eventually left, and what brought the building countrywide fame for a few months before fading into oblivion.

China Building today

Slightly over 200 meters west of the Azimpur Bus Stand across from the Azimpur Government Colony, the China Building stands on an alley called China Building Goli.

Surprisingly, the five-storied establishment in question bears a striking resemblance to a government school, rather than a residential building, with too many windows by the 'tana' verandah (akin to a stretched porch) on each floor, and a small courtyard alongside a gigantic water tank in the front. Only the hanging clothes in the verandahs as well as the courtyard hinted at the presence of the building's current residents.

According to the building's caretaker Mojaffar Rahman, there are a total of 30 flats in the China Building and its adjacent block where nearly 150 people reside. Each flat has three rooms and a washroom.

All the flats currently belong to government officials since the building has been turned into a government quarter around 2000 by the Public Works Department (PWD), under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

This development came after some local influential people occupied the building for more than two decades.

Only the hanging clothes in the verandahs hint at the presence of the building’s current residents. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

PWD has been maintaining the building (in the absence of ownership claims from any person, family or group) and allocating flats to government officials for residency.

Sanjida Sultana, an official of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said she has been living on the ground floor with her family since 2004. She didn't know much about the building's history, except for the fact that there was a factory in the adjacent block. She also had a wild guess that probably the building was either built or later owned by Chinese people, hence the name China Building.

Mst. Shahinur Khatun is a resident of the fourth floor for seven years and the wife of the Ministry of Industries official Selim Sharif. She too knew little about the building's history and was under the impression that some Chinese people might have lived here a long time ago.

Tracing back to a curious origin story

The claim of the building's agedness has some truth to it. Both Sanjida and Shahinur alleged that the building's current condition is marred by too many cracks on the walls and floors.

But the building's exact age and the identity of the first owner remained a mystery. Thus I delved into all the volumes of acclaimed historian Muntassir Mamoon's "Dhaka Samagra" and "Dhaka: Smriti Bismritir Nogori," the collection that is widely considered the bible of Dhaka's history. But, to my utter dismay, there was no mention or entry of the China Building.

When Mamoon was contacted in this regard, he said "[I haven't written anything] because I have no information regarding the China Building."

This was a pivotal moment of truth. If a historian, as seasoned as Muntassir Mamoon, had no information on the China Building, who am I to find out any?

However, the first breakthrough was found after much trepidation.

Historian Hashem Sufi said "The story starts long before the Chinese started residing in the China Building. First, you have to know about the first Chinese people in this part of the world. They came from Hong Kong, China to India to do shoe business."

As historian Munshi Arman Ali noted in his book "Unish Shotoker Dhakar Peshajibi," the first brigade of the Chinese to start living in Dhaka arrived even before the British period. This information should not come much of a surprise as direct communication between Bengal and the Chinese dynasties can be traced as early as the 15th century, or even beyond that.

As Munshi wrote, the place where the Chinese lived was known as 'China Potti,' consisting of eight-to-10 shoe shops and factories. China Potti was situated alongside a road that paved the way to Puran Dhaka's Nalgola from the current Mitford Hospital. The shoe shops stayed till the first World War.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

That Chinese men and women working together in shoe factories and shops was a sight to behold for the Dhakaiya people as women coming out of their houses and working in public spheres was quite rare at that time.

But according to Sufi, when the Chinese started living in the China Building, not all of them were into the shoe business. "By that time, some of the shoemaking Chinese made good money, became well-off, and shifted to other businesses," he explained.

Finding a dry cleaners community

Dr Amanat Ullah Khan, a former Professor at the University of Dhaka whose earliest life memories began in Azimpur, said he can still remember flocks of Chinese children walking to school in the morning during his university days in the late 1960s.

Dr Khan also added that the people who lived in the China Building mostly did laundry business.

This led me to Gausia Market, just 1.2 kilometres from China Building, on the lookout for Li Hua Chinese Dry Cleaners. While it was no longer in operation in Gausia, it turned out that Li Hua dry cleaners establishment is the very first laundry shop in Dhaka.

Next, I resorted to a book called "Dhakar Prachin Pesha O Tar Biborton" by Imran-uz-Zaman to learn more about the history of the laundry business in Dhaka. And this was when I came across the words China Building in a printed book for the first time.

In the book, the author stated that 20 Chinese families lived in Dhaka before the 1950s, and then another 13 families arrived. These 33 families not only did business together but also lived together in Azimpur's China Building.

The book further stated that the shoe business of the Chinese declined after the partition in 1947, as the 'Babus' (the elite Bangalee class) were their primary customers. So, first, a few families shifted to Chittagong. And by the time Bangladesh became independent in 1971, the Chinese were in such poor condition that all but one left Bangladesh for Europe or America.

The Lee connection

The only businessman who stayed was Mi Lee. He was one of the 13 businessmen who arrived in Dhaka in the 1950s, and his heirs were still operating businesses in Dhaka successfully. Imran-uz-Zaman's book mentioned the names of Mi Lee's three sons as Edward, David and Philip.

But the question is, where is the Lee family now in Dhaka?

I found the Li Hua Chinese Dry Cleaners in Banani, next to the Prime Asia University building. And though Li Hua in Gausia was shut down several years ago, its other two branches in Gulshan and Purana Paltan are still in operation.

Unfortunately, the current owner of Li Hua, 36-year-old Dominic Lee-Shing Chang, has been overseas for the last few months.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Still, the store's employee Hafeezur Rahman was able to spell out some important information.

"The building we are in [Liu Fut Lian House or Lotus House] was built by one of Mr Chang's ancestors many decades ago when Banani was just a jungle. He decided to buy a piece of land at a very cheap price and build Lotus House," Rahman said.

A new dawn of fame

Interestingly, it was not the Chinese who made the building famous, or rather infamous, across the country. It was a sensational murder case in the 1970s that made China Building a household name for a while.

"I do not know much about the China Building. But I clearly remember it hit the headlines a long time ago as a murder was committed there," said Afsan Chowdhury, researcher and columnist.

As it turns out, the notorious Muniara murder case took place inside one of the flats in the China Building in 1973. The dead body of Muniara, a housewife, was discovered in the washroom.

"We heard that the murder was committed by the woman's husband, Lal Mia," said Mustafa Mollick, a senior reporter of Channel I, whose father-in-law Nurul Islam, an ex-official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, used to live there.

"Lal Mia was the secretary of Chapra Masjid Committee in Azimpur. It was alleged that he slaughtered his wife in front of their own child but eventually got away with the crime. The house help was framed instead," Mollick further added.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

According to another old man in Azimpur who goes by the name Azhar, Lal Mia was also a government official, who passed away a few years ago.

So who built the Chinese Building?

While I was able to trace valuable information about the building, one question kept haunting me: who built it?

I spoke to several elderly people, who currently reside, around the China Building, and most of them believed it was built by the Chinese people. Mustafa Mollick also shared the same sentiment, adding that it was built during the British period.

But Sufi denied this claim. "The building was owned by local people. They were probably West Pakistanis, as Dhaka was part of East Pakistan then," he said, adding, "I saw the building in its peak years with my own eyes. You will not get this information in any book or something!"

Mollick also added that a lady named Fatima owned some part of the building back in the late 1960s, and established an ice cream factory called Baby Ice Cream – which grew quite popular among Dhaka's children before the Liberation War.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Azhar echoed Sufi's opinion. "I don't believe it [China Building] was built by the Chinese. It belonged to either some West Pakistanis or Indians. Whoever they might be, they were rich people. Before 16 December 1971, they fled from Dhaka, leaving behind all their properties."

He further added, "Perhaps the land on which the Azimpur campus of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is situated also belonged to them."

While questions still remain and this narrative may have loopholes (some of which may require further investigation), I can rest assured, for now, with my findings of China Building's curious and rich history.

However, without the interest of the common people, or the protection and care of the government, how long can the China Building keep standing?