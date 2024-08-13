Can we say goodbye to politics of imagery?

The day after Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus took the oath, newspapers on Friday morning (9 August) were flooded with images seemingly celebrating his appointment.

Consequently, in his first press release on the same day, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus banned using his image in press advertisements, after assuming power.

After a mass student uprising, and with a figure like Dr Yunus taking over, there is now a significant hope that the longstanding culture of sycophancy – which had enabled the previous regime's descent into autocracy – would come to an end.

But Friday's newspapers came as a surprise. Perhaps, the most intriguing observation for the newspaper industry and readers is that the felicitations came from many entities who directly supported the Hasina-led Awami League government.

However, the Chief Adviser's swift response via the press release halted the first symbolic attempt to fall back on old habits at a national level.

Subsequently, congratulatory advertisements appeared in print, but this time without photos. It seems that a culture so deeply entrenched in sycophancy for nearly two decades doesn't simply vanish into thin air.

We spoke to economist and public intellectual Anu Mohammad and executive director of the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) Dr C R Abrar, who's an academic specialising in human rights.

We discussed Bangladesh's culture of sycophancy and the politics of imagery, as well as the role it plays in prolonging an autocracy that we saw dismantled by students and citizens through bloodshed.

'Without overt displays of loyalty they feared losing opportunities'

Anu Mohammad

It is an expression, a modus operandi for these people. There are also some technical factors at play. With the advent of digital printing, we began seeing digital banners everywhere across the country. These PVC posters often feature images of various figures, including Sheikh Hasina, Joy and Sheikh Mujib.

These posters also include images of the local MP or minister, along with Jubo League or Chhatra League leaders, and, finally, the person who initiated the poster.

This setup reflects a power hierarchy. Emerging leaders aspire to climb this lineup, while also signaling to the public that they maintain these connections—implying that others should approach them or react to their actions with caution.

Even private business groups often [used to] display large images of the prime minister or ministers at their events. By showcasing these prominent figures, they signal to others that they have direct access to key individuals, aiming to attract attention and influence others. Anu Mohammed

All these were meant to reach the PM, the all-mighty, to let her know that they were glorifying her. Public institutions, such as banks, energy sector and insurance companies were not supposed to use these images, yet they did.

This pervasive tendency towards sycophancy created a situation where, without constant flattery and overt displays of loyalty, individuals and organisations feared losing opportunities or failing to survive in the market.

There was always the risk of being accused of not promoting or emphasising the leader sufficiently. As a result, resources are wasted, and a culture of sycophancy is rooted.

And this facilitates the growth of autocracy within this authoritarian environment.

'Sycophancy contributed to the perpetuation of autocracy'

Dr C R Abrar

Such advertisements often come from both public and private enterprises. This is basically a sheer waste of resources. They are primarily aimed at garnering attention and serving self-interest rather than offering genuine felicitation.

For instance, I observed two organisations – the Bankers Association and Exim Bank [congratulating Yunus] – were among the most ardent supporters of the previous regime, who endorsed the former prime minister's regime, repeatedly asserting the need for such a government.

Even during the peak of the government's atrocities, they conveyed their support, encouraging her to continue and reassuring her of their backing.

Dr C R Abrar

Those who extended their support for the last regime in critical moments like that, and then switched their allegiance overnight to felicitate Dr Yunus or the new government… it was absolute hypocrisy and people understand that.

For example, the Bankers Association organised an inter-bank football championship in the former prime minister's name. And to celebrate this, all bank employees were to receive a month's bonus of their basic pay, resulting in a significant waste of money. This extravagance occurred even amid a liquidity crisis in the banks. Dr C R Abrar

The government's directive banning the publication of such images is, I believe, a step in the right direction. Besides, the types of congratulatory advertisements [without images] continuing – is also a waste, and I think these should also be stopped. Because they serve no real purpose.

We have entered a new phase where resources must be used more prudently. I am glad that the government is taking steps in the right direction.

The politics of imagery and sycophancy contributed to the perpetuation of autocracy. It depends on how those targeted by these felicitations perceive their worthiness of such praise. Often, it merely reflects their poor judgment and inflates their ego, as they believe their public image is improving, even though everyone knows these gestures are driven by self-interest.

The practice of celebrating significant days by publishing souvenirs filled with statements from the president, prime minister and various secretaries is meaningless. Instead, if the focus is on issues like sanitation, the publication should include informative content rather than pages of statements.

Clear instructions should be issued to all government offices: such practices must be either creatively repurposed to serve the public good or eliminated entirely.