Can Bangladesh become the new hub for international data?

A decade back, no one would have imagined the scale of the data explosion that has transpired in recent times. Most businesses were happy with a few servers storing their valuable data and the majority saw no reason for confined and secure data storage.

But total internet traffic has increased from 1.8 zettabytes in 2013 to an estimated 27 zettabytes in 2023, representing a 14-fold surge, according to Cisco Visual Networking Index.

To translate that on a monthly basis, average monthly data usage per user grew from 4.8 GB in 2013 to 24.1GB in 2023, a roughly five-fold increase, according to Ookla Global. This tremendous surge is truly remarkable; no one saw it coming.

The obvious question is: Where is all this data stored?

If there is a spreadsheet of your monthly expenses in your Google Drive, or if your workplace is running an ERP like SAP Hana or Jira, or if you have taken a selfie with your cat a few moments ago, most likely, these data are stored somewhere in the 'cloud'. And the cloud is basically hosted in one, or a series of, data centres across the globe. In fact, if there is any piece of data produced anywhere in the world, it is most likely stored in a data centre.

The boom of data in the last decade has exponentially boosted the data centre business globally. Data by Synergy Research Group shows the global data centre market size soared from $126 billion in 2013 to an estimated $331 billion in 2023, marking a 163% increase over the 10-year period. This growth is projected to continue, with the market expected to reach $557 billion by 2027.

Neighbouring India observed astonishing growth in the last decade. Its domestic market size is expected to grow from $6.12 billion in 2023 to $10.89 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.22%, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Indian data centres are expected to see investments of $10 billion over the next three years — a 40% rise from the last three years. The Indian story is simple: low land cost, low electricity rates, state governments overly eager to attract investment, and most importantly a large population generating a mammoth scale of data. India is quickly becoming the global destination for data centres.

Similar stories of growth can be seen in China, Brazil, Indonesia, Poland, and Vietnam. And Bangladesh is not far behind.

About Tk5,200 crore has been invested or is in the process of injection in the sector by public, private, and foreign players; around half of it is coming from international investors.

The Bangladesh government already has its flagship tier IV data centre at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, Kaliakair. Private entities are also making a name for themselves, i.e. Felicity IDC Limited, Pace Cloud, Robi Axiata, ColoAsia, Colocity, DhakaColo, etc.

Powered by Indian conglomerate Hiranandani Group, Yotta Data Services is set to invest Tk2,000 crore to build another tier-IV data centre at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, Kaliakair. Saudi data centre giant DataVolt has recently announced that it shall invest $100 million in a data centre in Bangladesh, according to the ICT Division. It is rumoured that a substantial number of other investments are on the way.

On paper, Bangladesh looks attractive for setting up data centres. We have a large population, a mammoth pool of educated youths, and cost-effective skilled human resources. Our economy is growing at a steady pace. Connectivity, governance, relevant policies, and other necessary elements also check out for most investors.

But there are concerns that require immediate attention, with the most important one being power. While there are debates about the actual number, most experts agree that our current electricity production is between 22,000MW to 25,000MW. There are days when it exceeds more than 28,000MW.

Given the current requirement of data centres, this is adequate. But it shall not be adequate to meet the surge of future requirements. Specifically during the peak of summer, when power usage increases by two or three times for a data centre to maintain the optimum temperature and prevent overheating of devices.

To add to that, while the current electricity cost per unit is not outrageous, it's expected to increase every couple of years. The cost of land and construction has skyrocketed in the last three years, severely affecting the profit margins.

If Bangladesh is to compete with other Southeast Asian players for the international data hosting business, a lot needs to be done.

The government can allocate dedicated space and power for international investors. Tax incentives always encourage investment, but long-term financing opportunities for data centre construction and operation can attract large international players. With a few nudges and perks from the government, it's safe to project that Bangladesh's data centre business shall reach $2.5 billion per annum by 2028.

Until now, our data centres have catered to the local market only. If we want to have Google, AWS, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok and other major global brands trust us with their valuable data, we need to make a move now.