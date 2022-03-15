Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

In 2018, Luke Grenfell-Shaw's life took a sharp turn. At the age of 24, the British citizen was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of cancer, Sarcoma, at stage four. That year, he did not think he would live, not even long enough to see the next Christmas.

But even in his bleakest hours, he managed to muster the strength of mind. He decided to remain hopeful and persevere.

To get through treatment, he tried to be as physically active as possible. And so ventured onto his new chapter in life. Luke walked, ran and cycled his way through treatment - even completing a half marathon whilst undergoing chemotherapy.

On 1 January 2020, Luke set off from Bristol on his tandem bike to show the world what he is capable of doing and achieving, beating the odds as a cancer patient. And having cycled 25,000 kilometres, Luke has inspired millions of people through his cycle expedition.

It was just this last week, on 7 March, that Luke crossed into Bangladesh overland via Benapole and is currently in Dhaka. Yesterday, (14 March), he shared his journey in a press conference at the British High Commission Club.

The day he was diagnosed with cancer, Luke recalled, he thought if he could get to do one more thing with his life it would be to cycle around the world - a dream that he fostered in his mind since the age of 15. And approximately within a year from his diagnosis, when the world came to a screeching halt, because of Covid-19, he proceeded with his journey.

Luke wants to show people what is possible; the objective behind his cycle expedition is to remove the stigma around cancer and spread a signal of hope and inspiration that even with cancer you can be active.

He said, "If you follow exercise and a good diet with chemotherapy, it is much more effective. Walking, running, cycling, or any kind of exercise might bring miracles."

On his journey, he cycles on a tandem bike, which is a bicycle for two people. As he paddles, he encourages cancer patients around the globe to join him in this journey and, literally, on his bicycle too.

And he shares this journey with people that he meets along the way.

To date, he had 20 people join him from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Germany and Ukraine among others.

"In India, I have met Dev Mukharjee, a cancer survivor who cycled with me for 1,000 kilometres from Chandigarh to Varanasi and showed me around India. I came to know from him about the stigma there is about cancer.

They don't want to talk about it. I wanted to show them it's okay to have cancer," Luke told us at the conference.

Luke plans to stay one more week In Bangladesh before he leaves for the final destination of his journey, Beijing, the capital of China.

He added, "I have been travelling around the world during a pandemic when people are not [quite] able to step outside their homes. I am one of the luckiest people alive. I am very happy I have a story to share and inspire people now."

Along with cycling, he is also raising funds for cancer patients.

He is raising funds for a global charity that helps children with cancer, World Child Cancer. Additionally, he is holding talks in different schools in Dhaka to raise awareness about cancer.

With a target to raise £3,00,000, so far Luke and his team have raised a little more than £1,00,000. He said, "We have done an amazing job so far and have a long way to go."

Throughout his journey, from Bristol to Beijing, he logged his activities on social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. His social media handle is Bristol2Beijing.

He expressed his gratitude to the British High Commissioner in Dhaka and sought for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's support to make his campaign a successful one.