Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

The year was 1920 and the fire of hatred against the British Raj was burning in the minds of people all over India.

Anti-British movements were also taking place in our very own Chattogram, where a small confectionary became a hub for revolutionaries or biplobis like MasterDa Surja Sen, Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutta and many others. In fact, the owner, Sudhangshu Bimal Bose, regularly took part in the discussions held in the shop called 'Bose Brothers'.

At first glance, it appears like an ordinary sweet shop, showcasing an array of traditional sweets such as roshogolla, chomchom, kalojam, kachagolla, roshmalai, doi, sandesh etc.

The shop is always teeming with crowds, many patiently waiting outside for hours because of the limited seating space. It is said that even Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose came here to taste the sweets.

Despite its age, this century-old sweet shop remains a cherished spot for customers. It holds a special place in the hearts of sweet enthusiasts in Chattogram city and beyond.

As it celebrates 104 years, this venerable sweet shop stands resolute, adorned with the charm of its bygone era.

How it all began

In 1770, around 30 million people were affected by the Great Bengal famine. Then, due to Lord Cornwallis's Permanent Settlement, many people lost their lands and became destitute.

Sharada Charan Bose was one of them. He lived in Gundaikka, a village in Bardhaman, West Bengal. He had a wife and three children. He moved to Chattogram's Anwara in search of livelihood and then settled there permanently.

Sharada and his brother Ananda Bose began to sell sweets and soon, they became famous for their products.

Shudhanshu Bimal Bose was the eldest among Sharada's three sons. He was the one who took the initiative to establish a confectionary, continuing his father's dream.

Accordingly, in 1920, the journey of the Bose Brothers, one of the oldest and most popular confectionaries in Chattogram, started.

Shudhanshu had a natural inclination to fight against injustice. Moreover, he grew up at a time where he saw his rights being violated [by the British] every day.

As he had to leave his home because of British exploitation, he grew more rebellious. He began to participate in various anti-British movements.

Bose Brothers has a unique method of making sweets and they do not compromise with quality.

Shudhangshu directly participated in all the movements that were organised by the Swaraj Dal, which was formed in 1923. He even introduced himself as Swaraji in front of everyone.

Shudhanshu's son Tarun Kanti Bose is Bose Brothers' current owner. "My father deeply loved the country. He even had to flee to Myanmar because of his association with the Swaraji movement," he shared with TBS.

In 1924, he grew close with MasterDa Surja Sen. The latter used to come to Sadarghat Club with his friends to train the revolutionaries and that is how they met.

MasterDa regularly invited him to attend the meetings. Subsequently, numerous discussions took place at Bose Brothers.

They selected this shop as their venue for breakfast or meetings. Their conversations often included sweet treats from the shop.

On 22 April 1930, the revolutionaries, under the leadership of Surja Sen, assumed positions on the Jalalabad Hill in Chattogram Cantonment. Surja Sen and Shudhanshu fought side by side in this battle.

The subsequent campaign involved an incursion into the European Club. On 23 September 1932, Shudhanshu directly participated in this attack. All the strategic planning and meetings for these took place within the confines of the Bose Brothers.

A fearless revolutionary and a talented sweetmaker

Beyond his role as a businessman, Shudhanshu had another identity - as a skilled craftsman in the art of making sweets. He acquired the expertise from his father, Sharada Charan Bose, during his childhood. Known affectionately as Bose Babu, Shudhanshu Bose was a familiar figure to many.

Following his passing in 1988, his son Tarun Kanti Bose has been running the shop. Despite being a relatively youthful 60-year-old, Tarun has dedicated 34 years to the art of sweet-making, a skill passed down from his father.

While talking about his family's legacy, Tarun shared, "after my grandfather passed away, my father managed everything single-handedly. Assuming the responsibility for the shop, he expanded its horizons. I, too, aspire to uphold this tradition with a sense of responsibility, much like my father did."

The best sweets in the city

When Sharada Charan Bose started selling sweets in 1915, only four or five types of sweets and snacks were being made. He only sold shingara, nimki, doi, kalojam, badshah bhog and roshogolla.

Gradually, various other items were added to this list. However, the originals like roshogolla, kalojam and doi are still very popular with the customers.

Tarun Bose said, "about 15 types of sweets are now sold here. Roshmalai is currently our most sold item. But the old customers like the original sweets the most."

Sweets are sold in two categories — normal sweets and special sweets. The price of normal sweets is Tk300 per kg. On the other hand, the price of special sweets is Tk450 per kg. The price of peda and sondesh is Tk550 per kg. Mihidana, roshmalai and doi are priced at Tk220, Tk400, and Tk300 per kg respectively.

There is a reason why the sweets are so famous. All of them taste absolutely delicious.

Bose Brothers has a unique method of making sweets and they do not compromise with quality.

Tarun said, "we use only a little flour or semolina; most of our sweets are made with pure chhana. The higher the milk content, the softer the sweets."

He claims that the best quality sweets at the lowest price are available only at Bose Brothers.

However, these days he is a little worried about how he is going to continue with the historically important shop. Despite the pressure of rising expenses, Tarun is committed to continue working as before, for now.

In the past, the shop employed 10 to 12 individuals. However, the workforce has dwindled to four or five.

"This is more than just a sweet shop; it carries a rich history and has been a starting point for various movements. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of its significance. If the pressure continues, there's a risk of the shop being closed."