Biden's debate failure may mean it’s time to step aside

Joe Biden could have started writing the final chapter of his political career a year or so ago, when he still controlled the narrative.

"I've capped my long journey in public service by defeating Donald Trump, revivifying our economy and moving the US past the Covid era," he might have said. "Therefore, I've decided not to seek a second term so the next generation of Democrats can succeed me and secure the White House and democracy for the American people."

Instead, a humiliating and unsettling debate performance on Thursday night is now writing Biden's final chapter for him. He shuffled onto the debate stage like the old soul that he is, rarely answered questions with more than a whispering rasp, often looked bewildered and failed to land enough memorable blows. Biden was so abysmal that Donald Trump, a convicted felon and sexual predator, effectively mastered the debate's momentum and left Biden appearing like little more than a punching bag.

It may be time for Biden to consider moving on — and an intervention might be necessary to speed that along before the Democratic National Convention in August.

This reality makes First Lady Jill Biden, the president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and a handful of other trusted advisers, including Mike Donilon, Anita Dunn, Ted Kaufman and Ron Klain, the most pivotal people in the Democratic Party right now. They need to convince Biden to release his delegates and make way for a successor — a group that certainly includes Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Wild cards such as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg may also be interested in presidential bids.

Biden ran for president three times before finally winning in 2020, and his ego may prevent him from letting go. He has spent most of his adult life in the Senate and the White House. He also took an admirable, courageous and necessary gamble by choosing to debate Trump so early in the election cycle, which I noted in a previous column this week. Biden wagered that he could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump and prove he was more vital and acute.

Biden lost that bet.

While Trump lied broadly and shamelessly throughout the debate, he was sharp-tongued and much faster on his feet than he has been in recent campaign appearances. He overshadowed Biden and the president's loping, nebulous presence, reinforcing doubts about his ability to steer the ship of state.

None of this means Trump is fit for higher office. Biden's Cabinet is populated by judicious and talented people, and the president himself has been purposeful throughout his career. Trump is a dangerous and unpredictable anarchist who has rarely attracted top-flight talent into his orbit.

But this is an election, not a management report card. Voters often respond to candidates emotionally, and perceptions of leadership can be deeply subjective. In that universe, Thursday's debate was a monumental and debilitating setback for Biden. He failed to give full-throated and linear arguments for where he stood on core issues such as abortion and immigration. Some questions that he initially handled effectively, such as one about inflation and the economy, wound up following a meandering, perplexing path.

Biden's most loyal supporters may forgive all of this, just as Trump fans have endless patience for his predations, lawlessness and buffoonery. But moderate and independent voters in swing states have had little patience for either man, and the debate may leave them permanently wary of Biden.

The president put on such a petrifying show that Trump got away with all of his usual atrocities.

Trump was impeached twice as president, and he was recently found guilty in three different courtrooms of sexual assault and criminal and civil fraud. He faces three other criminal prosecutions. Yet he managed to try labelling Biden a "criminal" during the debate.

Trump is a pathological liar who has dissembled with gusto for most of his 78 years. During the debate he offered a list of fabrications, including claiming Biden wants to quadruple personal tax rates and has been bribed by China; that the federal deficit is the biggest it has ever been; that he passed the Veterans Choice bill; that Biden indicted him; that more than 18 million undocumented immigrants have entered the US during Biden's presidency; that the US footed 100% of NATO's defence spending prior to his own presidency; that no terrorist attacks occurred during his presidency, and that states led by Democrats allow babies to be executed after they're born.

Yet Trump tried labelling Biden a "liar" during the debate.

Biden, on the other hand, was spot on when he told Trump that he has "the morals of an alley cat" for romancing a porn star during his third marriage. Trump himself also briefly indulged the truth when he said he wouldn't accept the outcome of this year's election should he lose.

Trump also mentioned during the debate that he was running for the presidency because he thought Biden has been a singularly bad executive. I suspect the primary factor motivating Trump's bid is his belief that a second White House stay will allow him to escape the multiple legal prosecutions bearing down on him.

Trump's sordid business and political history, and his statements during the debate, are all reminders of how imperative it is that voters don't send him back to the Oval Office. He and Biden are slated to debate again in September, and perhaps Biden envisions that as an opportunity to turn around his candidacy. It may be too late, alas.

The US is in perilous waters and Biden has always recognised that. He's also done enormous good in protecting and preserving democracy at home and abroad. But he's had his chance and he's now come up short. He should consider stepping aside.

Timothy L O'Brien is a senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

Disclaimer This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by a special syndication arrangement.