Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The BNP Bazar in Agargaon is like any other kitchen market in Dhaka. It is crowded with makeshift shops and has a dark, muddy floor. It also has the usual stench of raw vegetables, fish and meat.

The bazar had a toilet, which also doubled as a storage facility for some of the shops. Egg cartons were kept on top of the drain and the only water source resembled a dirty pipe.

However, eight to nine months ago, this entire space was rebuilt into a modern public toilet by the social enterprise Bhumijo. Looking at it now, it is hard to believe the dirty and unhygienic space it once was.

There are separate facilities for women and men. Two staff work in shifts at the toilet, which is open from 7 am and closes at 10 pm. Hundreds of users come to the toilet every day with the number increasing when the nearby regional passport office remains open.

Md Rafiq, a spice seller in the bazar said, "I use this toilet throughout the day. It is really convenient for all of us." Previously, he had to use a toilet on the opposite side of the bazaar after crossing the main road, which was a big hassle.

Pay per use is Tk10 but in some markets, including this one, shopkeepers pay a monthly sum of Tk100 to Tk300.

Bhumijo began its journey in 2016 to ensure hygienic and safe public toilets for women in the country. It also works on providing urban sanitation services. And at present, it is operating 35 facilities including one in Narayanganj, eight in Benapole and two in Khulna.

Although their focus on women has not changed, CEO and co-founder of Bhumijo, Farhana Rashid said, "Over the years, we have seen that the number of female users has not grown by a large extent. Perhaps because women need a lot more convincing to use public toilets. Moreover, there is not a lot of publicity regarding our facilities."

But keeping in mind capacity utilisation, the number of users [based on locations] etc, Farhana said they tried to ensure at least one chamber for women in their facilities.

Ever since Bhumijo started, many things have changed, such as people's mentality towards using public toilets. And the enterprise too has developed its services. It now has an app (available in Google Play Store) with which users can locate nearby toilets and even digitally pay for toilet services.

This particular spot in Mirpur-11 was used to dump garbage until Bhumijo turned it into a public toilet. PHOTOS: SAQLAIN RIZVE

While visiting the public toilet in Kalyanpur Notun Bazar, we saw that neither the shopkeepers nor the users were uncomfortable with using it. In fact, while asking for directions, most thought I was there for it and showed me the way to the toilet.

The toilet is maintained by Md Mohsin who owned it for many years till Bhumijo reconstructed it. This one has four chambers for men and one for women with a separate shower area (services like shower, locker, cloth-washing etc are site-specific and based on the number of users). There is a small rotating gate at the front which can be operated with the app as well as manually with a switch.

"The way Bhumijo had changed the toilet is really good. Every month, they provide cleaning agents, aerosol sprays, glass cleaners etc," Mohsin informed us. Bhumijo also pays for most of the staff working in public facilities.

Refusing to state her name, a female user told us she never thought she would be able to comfortably use a toilet inside the bazar.

Improving public health

A large part of Bhumijo's work involves kitchen markets. Some of the facilities were built new while some were built around existing establishments.

Farhana said that during the pandemic, they noticed how everything was closed except for the kitchen markets which sell essentials. But these were hardly maintaining any hygiene or safety standards. The same dirty water point in the toilets was used to clean the vegetables as well.

"There are thousands of kitchen markets in the country [which do not maintain hygiene]. Our overall health and wellbeing will not improve [if the toilet facilities and the water points] in these markets are not fixed."

She said that in the beginning, they had established a purified drinking water system in every facility but its demand was low. Taking drinking water from a toilet was something most users were not comfortable with.

Bhumijo's services are not restricted to building public toilets, it also plans and designs them, and offers maintenance services. It is also working with educational institutions, for example, it has renovated the toilet blocks for students at IBA and is providing service at Buet on a pilot basis.

It has won several awards including Most Innovative Partner by Unilever in 2022, Inspiring Female Start-up by Bangladesh Brand Forum and Women in Leadership in 2021, and International Youth Urban Professional Award by IHS (Institute of Housing and Urban Development Studies) Rotterdam, Netherlands in 2020.

Working with the community is not easy

Before building any toilet facility, Bhumijo holds several meetings with local authorities, community leaders as well as shopkeepers. Operating hours and other services are decided based on the meeting outcomes.

For example, the public toilet in Mirpur-11's Nannu Market is closed on the day the market is closed. "We kept it open but gradually saw that the number of users was really low, sometimes even zero."

But there are toilets such as the one at Dhaka Medical College premises which remains open 24 hours.

In the beginning, Farhana recalls there were rather strange issues that they had to face other than the obvious low to no awareness regarding public toilets.

She said that one time, permission was granted by the city corporation, the container was brought in to erect the toilet and then it was cancelled because a senior government official complained that the toilet could be seen from his window.

"We no longer face those struggles. Now people realise that public toilets are actually good." Now market owners approach Bhumijo to build toilets for them.

Public toilets across the country

Operational hours are usually 14, 16 and 24 hours, depending on the location. Daily, weekly and monthly visits are made to the sites to oversee maintenance.

Current number of employees at the organisation is 60. Bhumijo is also registered as a business and as a partner, it has worked with Dhaka North City Corporation, Narayanganj City Corporation and WaterAid.

Md Masudul Islam, COO and co-founder of Bhumijo said they plan to scale up their operations and technology so they can better maintain the quality.

"We work with different kinds of people, sometimes with those who have limited knowledge [on toilet use]. We can now say we have a very good team who knows how to manage public toilets because this work is quite critical and involves the public," he said.

They are already receiving requests from the health sector and in future, they might focus on rural areas. He added that anyone can partner with Bhumijo.

Farhana said that by 2025, their target is to operate 100 facilities and they hope to have 1,000 facilities by 2030.