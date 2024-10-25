BCS age cap: How old is too old?

The interim government's advisory council has decided to set the maximum age limit for applying for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) jobs at 32. Also, a candidate will now be allowed to sit for the exam a maximum of three times.

However, job-seeking protestors have rejected this decision. Their long-standing demand is to set the age limit at a minimum of 35, and they remain firm in that demand.

The Business Standard spoke to two prominent education experts to get their take on the decision.

"A higher age limit will only support youth's narrow focus on government jobs"

Dr Tariq Manzoor

Professor, Department of Bangla, University of Dhaka

Dr Tariq Manzoor.

There were demands for raising the job application age limit to 35. But it doesn't mean candidates will start working at that age. Due to lengthy procedures, a 35-year-old applicant may only begin work at 37 or 38. This delay is unnecessary.

Saying that job age limits should be raised because life expectancy has increased isn't a convincing argument either. Keeping highly educated youth occupied with recruitment tests won't benefit the economy.

Although some countries have a higher minimum age for civil service job entry, they also limit the number of attempts, usually to five to seven times. In a country with a high unemployment rate like ours, three times makes sense. It would be unrealistic to expect to reduce unemployment while keeping youth waiting with false hope.

Some argue that age shouldn't limit merit. But I would like to ask them: do our exams really measure talent? Or are our universities preparing students for the job market?

While quota reform has created merit-based opportunities in government jobs, most recruitment test questions are still based on memorisation. We should improve transparency in recruitment, but first, the exam process must change. In developed countries, recruitment tests focus on language, analysis, decision-making, problem-solving, and teamwork skills.

Above all, I think the obsession with BCS jobs itself is problematic. A higher age limit will only support youth's narrow focus on government jobs. Currently, youth are too focussed on the limited opportunities in government jobs. This mindset needs to shift.

However, the real problem is that universities are failing to prepare students for the job market. We need to ask if higher education should be open to all. If it is, universities must either prepare students for jobs or offer alternative paths.

Ariful Hasan Shuvo spoke to Dr Tariq Manzoor over the phone.

"Imposing an age limit on jobs is a colonial mindset"

Dr Manzoor Ahmed

Professor Emeritus at BRAC University

Dr Manzoor Ahmed.

This decision doesn't really solve the problem; the issue remains. There was a recommendation to raise the age limit to 35, but setting it at 32 doesn't actually fulfill the demands of the protestors.

The government formed a commission, but then took a different decision instead of accepting their recommendations.

To be honest, there's no need to impose an age limit on jobs. This is a colonial mindset. During British rule, it was implemented because young people were sent here. This practice continues in the Indian Civil Service, in Pakistan and in our country as well.

But in an independent country, there is no such need.

Moreover, the number of older participants in the exams is very low. I don't see any problem if someone can prove their qualifications and pass the exam even at an older age.

So, the door should be kept open, at least. Anyone who can demonstrate their qualifications should be allowed to participate in the job exam.

I think there should be a commission for the entire education sector, and the government should respect the commission's recommendations.



Ariful Hasan Shuvo spoke to Dr Manzoor Ahmed over the phone.