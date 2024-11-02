Bangladesh under Awami League rule from 2009-2023: A book discussion

From left to right: Editor-in-Chief of Netra News Tasnim Khalil, Joint Editor of Prothom Alo Sohrab Hasan, Advisory Editor of Samakal Abu Sayeed Khan, academic and writer Parsa Sanzana Sajid, Dhaka University professor Geeti Ara Nasrin and author and journalist Ehsan Mahmud. Photo: Miraz Hossain

The Saturday evening at Bangla Academy delivered surprising elements.

For starters, Tasnim Khalil—a journalist exiled for 17 years—made an appearance, and the packed hall buzzed with excitement. Every seat was taken, and there was only standing space. People lined the walls to be part of the discussion.

This large crowd is unusual for events outside the Boi Mela season. And the book responsible for it is a bold critique of the Awami League government rule.

The book in question — Swadhinota Gonotontro Manobadhikar: Awami League'r Shasonamole Bangladesh 2009-2023 — highlighted a time when journalists often showered praise on the government.

Almost every journalist-PM encounter was a performance, with journalists showcasing their language skills to deliver the most unctuous expressions. Some nearly awarded Hasina a Nobel Prize. One panellist, Abu Sayeed Khan, Advisory Editor of Samakal, said, "Some journalists went so far that they are now in exile. This should not have been the condition of journalists."

Those who dared to offer alternative views were either silenced or stripped of the privilege of normal working conditions. This journalist and author, Ehsan Mahmud, was among the few who dared to challenge that narrative, writing the book at a time when it was an act of courage.

Just outside the gate of the Kabi Shamsur Rahman Seminar Hall at Dhaka's Bangla Academy, Adarsha Publications, the event organizer and publisher of the book, displayed several works of a similar genre. It was surely something for Adarsha, which had faced the previous government's "iron hand" and was ousted from the country's largest book fair.

The room was filled with minds who had conceived these books along with intellectuals, journalists, academics and pundits.

The book, which translates to Independence, Democracy, and Human Rights: Bangladesh Under Awami League's Rule (2009-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of Bangladesh's socio-political and human rights landscape. Despite its title, the 135-page book is primarily an amalgamation of Ehsan's columns on Samakal from 2022-2023.

Ehsan chronicled how dissidents and opposition parties were treated during the Hasina regime and how they were suppressed.

"It is not that Ehsan wrote the book in favour of BNP; rather, being the main opposition party, their suppression was noted, especially when writing this could be seen as an act of valour," said Abu Sayeed Khan. He also commented, "This book can even help researchers in the future. We always need journalists who can face the storm like Ehsan did."

The panel, composed of some of Bangladesh's prominent voices in media and academia, included Abu Sayeed Khan, Deputy Editor of Samakal; Sohrab Hasan, Joint Editor of Prothom Alo; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Environmental Adviser to the Bangladesh Government; Tasnim Khalil, Editor-in-Chief of Netra News; Dr Geeti Ara Nasrin, Professor at Dhaka University; and Parsa Sanzana Sajid, a writer and academic.

Each panellist shared their perspectives on Ehsan's work, sparking a passionate discussion that captivated the audience.

Parsa Sanzana Sajid connected the book's content to 1971, citing a Harper's Magazine article titled Bangladesh in Morning by Laurence Leamer. She led the audience back to Bangladesh's condition after the Liberation War, noting how Sheikh Mujibur Rahman perceived the country and how members of the Awami League began acquiring others' properties.

Geeti Ara Nasrin appreciated her 1971 reference, stating, "'71 is very relevant." She added that the recent uprising was a culmination of 15 years of authoritarian rule by the Awami League.

With 39 articles divided into four sections, originally published in Samakal, the book brings forth critical narratives about the Awami League's governance.

Geeti Ara noted, "Ehsan's articles are like a journey that takes us back to the events." She added, "The articles show how people in power establish a narrative and how the media helps them do so, with only a handful of journalists still working for the truth and writing an alternative narrative."

Tasnim Khalil shared his experience in other countries, where books on politics and political figures are plentiful, unlike in Bangladesh. "In that regard, this book is encouraging." He also praised the author for not writing desk-based op-eds but going into the field. However, he criticized the book's title, saying, "It is not exciting and doesn't represent the exciting articles inside the book."

Syeda Rizwana Hasan shared her thoughts through a Zoom call. Photo: Miraz Hossain

Mahabubur Rahman, Publisher & CEO at Adarsha, said they initially considered the title Bangladesh under the Rule of Sheikh Hasina, but given the government's oppressive nature, they settled on the current one.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan shared her thoughts through a Zoom call. She expressed that, after 15 years of fascist rule, the government is now facing massive expectations from the people. She noted that while they have failed to meet some expectations, they are trying their best, and "some of us [advisors] can't even have a breathing space," she said. "We will fulfil people's expectations."

Sohrab Hasan, another prominent panellist, added, "Those who come to power tend to be oppressive, and when the other team comes to power, they do the same. This book opens up difficult conversations, which are necessary for a healthy democracy." He expects the author to continue holding those in power accountable.

The panellists and attendees expressed their hopes that Ehsan and journalists like him will continue to criticize future governments in power.

As Geeti Ara Nasrin said, "I am excited to read what Ehsan is writing after 5 August."