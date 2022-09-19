'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

Panorama

Ahsan H Mansur
19 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:29 am

Related News

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

Ahsan H Mansur
19 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:29 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises three big economies: China, Russia and India, along with comparatively smaller ones like Pakistan, Iran and four central Asian countries. 

Combined, the SCO member states make up an $85 trillion economy, almost equal to that of the United States.

The important issue that needs to be considered is the volume of bilateral trade these three big economies have among themselves. 

China and Russia maintain a significant amount of bilateral trade, which is relatively good. Russia exports petroleum products, industrial raw materials and military equipment to China. On the other hand, China has a big market for almost every one of its commodities in Russia.

The trade volume between China and India is also significant, although there is a big trade deficit in favour of China. 

Overall, the market size of the countries under SCO is big. And the volume of trade is respectable. 

If these states start exchanging national currencies in mutual settlement, they will reduce dependency on the US dollar for sure. 

If there is regular bilateral trade among the SCO members and if there are export earnings using local currencies, some portion of the trade can be done through settlement accounts, and the rest would be with the US dollar and other Western currencies. 

Bangladesh has large volumes of trade with China and India, no doubt. But Bangladesh's exports to these three SCO countries are not as big. If Bangladesh joins SCO, I do not see any extraordinary benefit that will come from it.

Bangladesh imports products worth $16 billion from China and $14 billion from India while Bangladesh's export to China amounts to $1 billion and $2 billion to India. 

If Bangladesh joins SCO or a similar bloc, it could settle payments in national currencies only equivalent to $3 billion, while the rest would have to be paid in the US dollar. That means, Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency. 

The Bangladesh government has made the Chinese Yuan a convertible currency. But the banks are not interested in opening settlement accounts with the Yuan. 

The government should motivate the banks to use Yuan. However, there is no need to make it binding for all the banks to do so. A few good performing banks can facilitate mutual settlements with local currencies. 

The banks are not interested because the volume of Bangladesh's export to China is not very big. Given the low volume of transactions [during export], the government can instruct one or two banks to handle this. 

Bangladesh's small export market size is a big problem. That is why most of the traders use the US dollar instead of local currencies.

The government should first widen its market in China. The more the export volume, the stronger our position 

Features

currency / Bangladesh / India / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

2h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

15h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

15h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

16h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  