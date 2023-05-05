AI's 'Godfather' should have spoken up sooner

Panorama

Parmy Olson, Bloomberg
05 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:22 pm

Related News

AI's 'Godfather' should have spoken up sooner

Hopefully, Google scientist Geoffrey Hinton’s warnings about the technology’s potential harms will persuade other researchers to come forward

Parmy Olson, Bloomberg
05 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:22 pm
Geoffrey Hinton, who made a critical contribution to AI research in the 1970s believes large technology companies were moving too fast on deploying AI to the public. Photo: Bloomberg
Geoffrey Hinton, who made a critical contribution to AI research in the 1970s believes large technology companies were moving too fast on deploying AI to the public. Photo: Bloomberg

It is hard not to be worried when the so-called godfather of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton, says he is leaving Google and regrets his life's work.

Hinton, who made a critical contribution to AI research in the 1970s with his work on neural networks, told several news outlets this week that large technology companies were moving too fast on deploying AI to the public. Part of the problem was that AI was achieving human-like capabilities more quickly than experts had forecast. "That's scary," he told the New York Times.  

Hinton's concerns certainly make sense, but they would have been more effective if they had come several years earlier, when other researchers who didn't have retirement to fall back on were ringing the same alarm bells.

Tellingly, Hinton in a tweet sought to clarify how the New York Times characterised his motivations, worried that the article suggested he had left Google to criticise it. "Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google," he said. "Google has acted very responsibly."

While Hinton's prominence in the field might have insulated him from blowback, the episode highlights a chronic problem in AI research: Large technology companies have such a stranglehold on AI research that many of their scientists are afraid of airing their concerns for fear of harming their career prospects.

You can understand why. Meredith Whittaker, a former research manager at Google, had to spend thousands of dollars on lawyers in 2018 after she helped organise the walkout of 20,000 Google employees over the company's contracts with the US Department of Defense. "It's really, really scary to go up against Google," she tells me. Whittaker, who is now CEO of encrypted messaging app Signal, eventually resigned from the search giant with a public warning about the company's direction.

Two years later, Google AI researchers Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell were fired from the tech giant after they released a research paper that highlighted the risks of large language models, the technology currently at the centre of concerns over chatbots and generative AI. They pointed to issues like racial and gender biases, inscrutability and environmental cost.

Whittaker rankles at the fact that Hinton is now the subject of glowing portraits about his contributions to AI after others took much greater risks to stand up for what they believed while they were still employed at Google. "People with much less power and more marginalised positions were taking real personal risks to name the issues with AI and of corporations controlling AI," she says. 

Why didn't Hinton speak up earlier? The scientist declined to respond to questions. But he appears to have been concerned about AI for some time, including in the years his colleagues were agitating for a more cautious approach to the technology. A 2015 New Yorker article describes him talking to another AI researcher at a conference about how politicians could use AI to terrorise people. 

When asked why he was still doing the research, Hinton replied: "I could give you the usual arguments, but the truth is that the prospect of discovery is too sweet." It was a deliberate echo of J. Robert Oppenheimer's famous description of the "technically sweet" appeal of working on the atomic bomb.

Hinton says that Google has acted "very responsibly" in its deployment of AI. But that's only partly true. Yes, the company did shut down its facial recognition business on concerns of misuse, and it did keep its powerful language model LaMDA under wraps for two years in order to work on making it safer and less biased. Google has also restricted the capabilities of Bard, its competitor to ChatGPT.

But being responsible also means being transparent and accountable, and Google's history of stifling internal concerns about its technology don't inspire confidence.

Hinton's departure and warnings hopefully will inspire other researchers at large tech companies to speak up about their concerns.

Technology conglomerates have swallowed up some of the brightest minds in academia thanks to the lure of high salaries, generous benefits and the huge computing power used to train and experiment on ever-more-powerful AI models.

Yet there are signs some researchers are at least considering being more vocal. "I often think about when I would quit [AI startup] Anthropic or leave AI entirely," tweeted Catherine Olsson, a technical staff member at AI safety company Anthropic on Monday, in response to Hinton's comments. "I can already tell this move will influence me."

Many AI researchers seem to have a fatalistic acceptance that little can be done to stem the tide of generative AI, now that it has been unleashed into the world. As Anthropic co-founder Jared Kaplan told me in an interview published Tuesday, "the cat is out of the bag."

But if today's researchers are willing to speak up now, while it matters, and not right before they retire, we are all likely to benefit.

Parmy Olson. Illustration: TBS
Parmy Olson. Illustration: TBS

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. A former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes, she is the author of "We Are Anonymous."

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Features / Top News

AI / research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

5h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

5h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

4h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

5h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

21h | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

1h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022