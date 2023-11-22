The 70-year legacy of Aligarh Old Boys' Association of Bangladesh

On 1 December 1920, as Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College transformed into Aligarh Muslim University, the Old Boys’ Association also evolved into Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association. Graphics: TBS

The building looks a bit worn out, its colour fading. The small elevator appears to be a later addition and not part of the initial design.

The seventh floor is a multifunctional space. Past the collapsible gate, there is the space where in the morning children gather to learn Arabic, and in the evening, some older people learn reading and writing.

On the left are office rooms for the secretary and president, a guest room, a kitchen, and a conference room.

The right side features a lounge where the old boys gather to take part in lively conversations and watch television with friends who once roamed the 1,150 acres of the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

On 12 November, five friends gathered to watch India's batting prowess against the Netherlands in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. As much as they enjoyed the game, they were disappointed by another incident in India.

The Modi government had recently decided to change the name of Aligarh University to Harigarh, triggering strong emotions among those present there that day.

"It is despicable," said Alamgir Jahan, joint secretary of the organisation, his friends chiming in.

"But we have no choice as it's a government issue. However, we do not support or like this decision at all," said Emad Uddin Ahmed Prince, the general secretary of the association.

The Aligarh House stands near the Motijheel Police Station. It is usually known for the stationary market on the ground floor. But the building also houses the Aligarh Old Boys Association (AOBA) - an alumni association of Bangladeshi students who attended the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh, India - on the top floor.

The association itself is more than 70 years old. This association is the place where these old friends come and have all these debates, taking some time out of their busy lives.

History of the Aligarh Old Boys' Association

According to the constitution of the association, it was formed with the aim to be a "non-political body" and "be confined to socal, cultural and educational matters." It also aimed to "set up cultural, charitable and humanitarian institutions."

Esteemed names like GMAG Osmany, Captain M Manusur Ali, Professor Munier Choudhury, among others, were founding members of the association.

"In 1948, when the association was established, the Motijheel area was primarily paddy fields and unused land. General Osmani, along with a small group of individuals who had attended Aligarh Muslim University, played a pivotal role in setting it up," said Mukter Hossain Chowdhury, a 1995 AMU graduate.

"At the time, the Dhaka Improvement Trust (DIT), now known as RAJUK, was allocating land in the area. Mr Madani, the then chairman of DIT and an AMU alumnus (Madani Avenue is named after him), oversaw the allocation."

The University itself has a glorious back story, born out of a political movement that is tied to the history of the Indian subcontinent.

The Aligarh Movement sought to address the prevailing prejudice among Muslims of the Indian subcontinent, who were perceived as hesitant to associate with the English, compared to Hindus.

Sir Syed Ahmed, a Muslim reformer, philosopher and educationist, envisioned a change and established Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College in 1875 (later renamed AMU in 1920) to elevate the educational status of Muslims, drawing inspiration from the structure of Cambridge University.

Sir Syed hoped that the students of MAO would carry forth the mission of the Aligarh Movement. Both Dhaka University and AMU served as crucial stepping stones for Muslims aspiring to pursue higher studies.

The passing of Sir Syed on 27 March 1898 marked a turning point for MAO College. An ardent follower of Sir Syed, Sahabzada Aftab Ahmad Khan took the lead to form the Old Boys' Association on 5 March 1899, with Maulvi Bahadur Ali elected as the Founding Secretary.

The original Aligarh Old Boys' Association in Aligarh serves as the central alumni association, echoing its name across various countries through local chapters.

The initial objective of the Old Boys' Association was to host social gatherings that would garner support for the Aligarh Movement. It became a stalwart supporter of MAO College, playing a crucial role in mobilising the masses and raising funds for the institution, later extending its support to the university.

The Old Boys' Association initiated a programme where its members pledged 1% of their income to MAO College, demonstrating their commitment.

In times of financial strain for the college, the association stepped in, even shouldering the salary of a science teacher. Such unwavering support earned the Old Boy's Association the right to send three representatives to the Board of Trustees of MAO College.

During the tumultuous 1920s, as the struggle for a Muslim University reached its peak, the Old Boys' Association rallied funds to elevate MAO College to a Muslim University.

Simultaneously, the Khilafat Movement and the Non-Cooperation Movement unfolded, leading to a clash between the Old Boys' Association and MAO College Management. The conflict arose due to the latter's alignment with British rule.

On 1 December 1920, as Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College transformed into Aligarh Muslim University, the Old Boys' Association also evolved into Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association.

In 1923, under the leadership of Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar, a new building for the AMU Old Boys' Association was erected in Aligarh. Subsequently, in 1928, it was decided to establish AMU Old Boys' Associations in various parts of the country.

During the partition of India in 1947, AMU provided refuge and education to those affected by the communal violence, contributing to the rehabilitation of refugees. Post-independence, the university maintained a reputation for academic excellence, producing distinguished alumni across various fields.

Beyond education, AMU conducted research and contributed to cultural preservation, medical advancements and social initiatives over the years.

The university has also been a focal point of many social and political uprisings, including the Farmers protests as well as the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in India, thus indirectly drawing the ire of the government.

"In recent years, the university faced challenges when the central government reduced funding, aiming to alter the term 'Muslim' in the university's name — an endeavour deemed unacceptable to many," Mukter shared.

What does the association do?

AOBA actively undertakes various initiatives such as Quran education, scholarship programmes benefiting the children of members who excel academically in classes 5, 8, 10, and 12, and an annual celebration of Sir Syed Day on 17 October.

In critical health situations for members and allies, such as life-threatening conditions, AOBA steps forward to assist. In general, however, members themselves are not allowed to personally benefit from the earnings from the association.

Prince said, "Sometimes, despite having the funds, I find myself unable to help an alum."

As per the constitution, "The income of the association, whatsoever derived, shall be applied solely towards the promotion and attainment of the objects of the association."

None of the members or executive body is paid as "no member of the association shall be entitled to any profit or dividend or bonus from the income of the association."

The association employs a doctor and provides free medicine in its 'health check-up clinic'. Every Saturday and Tuesday from 3 pm to 6 pm, a doctor attends to patients from Motijheel, Kamalapur, and Fakirapul areas.

Additionally, on Fridays, in Amulia, where plans for a university are underway, a doctor sees patients from 9 am to 12 pm.

AOBA's engagement extends to various events, such as observing Eid e-Milad-un Nabi and organising Iftar Mahfil during Ramadan.

Notably, the association generates revenues by renting out the third, fourth, and fifth floors of Aligarh House, from which it covers certain expenses. "Any surplus funds are deposited as Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDR) after meeting monthly expenses," said Prince.

"The association is actively working towards establishing a university in Amulia, following the model of Aligarh Muslim University," mentioned Mukter.

The structure

The current president of the organisation is Nurul Wahab and the general secretary is Prince. Since 1948, the organisation has seen 21 presidents and 33 general secretaries. In the conference room of the association, the photos of them are lined up on two walls of the room.

Among these individuals are several familiar faces. For instance, Dhaka University's former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, served as a general secretary from 2007 to 2009. The first Bangali Muslim female doctor of the then undivided Bengal, Professor Dr Zohra Begum Kazi, led the organisation as president from 1988 to 1995.

With the exception of the president, all members are elected, while the president is selected based on seniority. This tradition is passed down by the outgoing president.

"The committee is officially formed for two years but we hold elections every year. There are people in the executive body who don't want to take on responsibility and stay on, while there are others who don't want to go. So, the solution is simple: yearly election," stated Mukter.

"Additionally, we conduct our Annual General Meeting alongside the election day each year."

Prince shared how the fiance of the organisation works. "We receive income from the Aligarh House building, and if the rent fails to cover all expenses, those of us in a favourable financial position contribute to make up for the difference."

Although there is a nominal monthly subscription fee, it often goes unpaid due to a lack of manpower for collection.

"So, almost all our expenses are covered by the rent, mainly, the salaries of the 11 staff members who take care of the establishment," he added.

On Sir Syed Day, they host cultural events, seminars, dinners and hand over scholarships. Every executive member of AOBA works for it voluntarily.

"Our efforts are fueled by our genuine love for AMU and this organisation," asserted Prince.

Fewer new members

Nowadays, there are very few students going to AMU, so there is slow growth of new members. "I have recently been there. Currently, there are only 14 Bangladeshi students," said Prince.

In the past, there were compelling reasons to choose Aligarh.

"First and foremost, it was much more affordable for international students. However, students now have the financial means to pursue higher studies in the West. Additionally, improved communication facilitates access to scholarships."

Another factor was the limited availability of private universities compared to today. Aligarh was an alternative for those who couldn't secure a spot in a public university.

"When I got admitted to East West, it was just beginning, and I might have been part of the first batch," recalled Prince, who later left for AMU.

"We also had a session lag in public universities, which was absent in AMU. I completed my graduation in three years, five years in total including a master's, while my friends at public universities took around seven years or more," he added. Typically, all students who have been to AMU willingly join AOBA, but there are some exceptions.