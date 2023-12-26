Need a background check on your to-be wife or husband? Ask Humayra Online Wedding Market

How convenient would it be to have a wedding agency do a background check on your prospective life partner and bring all the tea right to your doorstep?

That's the question Humayra Online Wedding Market asked on a Facebook post, which then went viral.

On the unique Pre-Matrimonial Verification that Humayra Online offers, the organisation's founder Masba Ahmed said there are 3,000-4,000 weddings happening across the country each week.

But how many of them last?

To reduce the number of divorces and unhappy marriages, Masba emphasises the need for transparency before entering into a marriage.

Masba Ahmed said, "Sometimes people fail to do proper due diligence before going through with a wedding. Many important details are often overlooked. This ultimately hampers marriages and leads to divorces. This is where we come in. We try to do background checks for clients who avail our services and inform them about our findings.

"However, our motto is to inform them only; whatever decision they take after that depends solely on them."

Starting its journey in 2016, Humayra Online Wedding Market took its first steps with event management and providing services like venue booking, décor, and catering.

When asked about the name, Masba said he aimed to use a female's name which would be memorable for people.

So, he chose Humayra as it means red in Arabic and is a name cherished in the Islamic religion.

Much like in the Netflix original series "Made in Heaven", Humayra Online Wedding Market provides all-encompassing services relevant to weddings.

Their services now include making wedding cards, arranging palanquin, choreographing dance routines, DJs, photography services and more. But the most important one is the pre-matrimonial survey or verification.

The pre-matrimonial verification process

Masba's ultimate goal was to start the pre-matrimonial verification/survey service. So, from the inception of this company, he tried to create a platform and create a strong base of operations to gain people's trust.

"Now through this platform, we can help solve various problems of the society," he said.

Since 2017, Humayra Online Wedding Market has provided pre-matrimonial verification services to 256 clients and has another couple of hundred cases ongoing.

Masba shared that from sitting with the groom's or bride's family to doing some research on the person they plan to marry, the survey process usually takes seven to 15 days to complete.

A quick visit to their website shows there are three packages of their pre-matrimonial survey starting from Tk19,999. The packages can also be customised according to the client's need as well.

The first step is collecting the biodata of the bride or groom and analysing how many days the research might need. The organisation mostly looks into whether the information provided by the bride/groom are true and whether they have any case against them, have multiple marriages, are addicted to drugs or anything else the client requests by analysing their social media handles, looking into their friend circles, verifying educational qualifications, family background through sources in the locality and more.

While organising weddings in different cities of the country Masba has formed connections with people all across Bangladesh, which has helped him in this endeavour of fact-finding.

He now collaborates with 22 retired law enforcement officials who work as consultants and has university ambassadors and vendors in various districts of the country. Currently, there are 11 full-time employees working at Humayra Online Wedding Market.

The impediments, the inspiration

One of the impediments for providing inquiry or verification services like Humayra Online is the lack of licensing opportunities in the country. Bangladesh government does not provide any licenses to agencies that only provide fact-finding services.

Masba Ahmed, who has obtained multiple trade licenses for different categories of services of Humayra Online's, said, "There are many similar companies like mine, but not many of them come to light due to lack of licensing. And I think there is a need for more companies like this so people can obtain their required information which might be life-saving for them."

The beginning was not so smooth, Masba continued, "Many people taunted me because I chose to start this business rather than continuing the job I was in after completing my BBA and MBA from the University of Dhaka. But I always wanted to do something unique and combined with the fact that come rain or shine weddings do not stop in this country, I decided to start this business.

"Also, one of my inspirations behind doing background checks and verifications was my father Tofail Ahmed, who was a freedom fighter commander in Dalal Bazar area. There is also a road named after him in East Nandanpur Village of Lakshmipur district."

Masba recounted, "I used to hear accounts of how my father along with his cohorts used to collect information from various sources during the liberation war about where the Pakistani military forces were stationed or from which direction they were coming.

"These stories inspired me later in life to start doing my own kind of research. Also, various cartoons and stories like Tintin, Feluda, Sherlock Holmes, and Masood Rana also fueled that inspiration."

Starting from a small event management company Humayra Online has become a multimodal business, spreading it's branches to all arenas of matchmaking and wedding ceremonies.