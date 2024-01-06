Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

In Dhaka's lively centre, where busy streets buzz with political energy, there resides a man who has carved his political niche through a unique medium – music.

Nadim Sani, a name that resonated across social media platforms during the 2018 elections, emerged as an unassuming celebrity, crooning an election hit: Manik Bhair Salam Nin (Take Manik Bhai's Salam).

Photo: Nayem Ali

Blending classic hip-hop beats with a distinctive appearance, it was a song that got stuck in many heads and went viral back in the 2018 election campaign.

Commissioned by Dhaka 26 ward commissioner Hasibur Rahman Manik, the song's catchy lyrics and Nadim's distinctive style resonated with the digital-savvy audience.

The success paved the way for others to adopt his style, leading to "Daisy apar salam nin."

Every classic has an imitation after all.

An unexpected foray

Nadim's journey into the political music scene was not a conventional one.

With a background in comedy, music, dance, and stage shows since childhood, he found his calling amidst the vibrant political landscape of Bangladesh.

"From childhood, I was into these artistic pursuits," Nadim expressed joyfully.

According to him, he came to the spotlight during 2006 during an AL programme in Gulistan.

Amidst a sea of political enthusiasts writing poetry about the greatness of their leaders, Nadim was handed a microphone and asked to share something.

What happened next was an impromptu parody song about the authorities, which earned him cheers and adoration from the crowd.

It's also when Nadim really started believing in himself.

The same year, Nadim says he was approached working with various branches of the Awami League, Nadim caught the attention of a political heavyweight in his Lalbagh locality.

"He [the leader] was so impressed with my performance that he showered me with money on stage and even gifted me a garland made up entirely of Tk50 notes."

Nadim's journey continued with gigs, shows, and a unique approach to spreading political messages.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Embracing celebrityhood

Nadim soon became a familiar face on the streets of Dhaka, travelling on CNGs, buses, or cars adorned with political posters and banners.

His political songs and slogans resonated with the public, earning him applause and financial support from those who appreciated his unique contributions.

He didn't just stay in Dhaka; he took his music on the road, singing and performing with his unique style and old-school hip-hop beats.

Over the years, Nadim has teamed up with big names like Kader Mirza, Sayeed Khokon, Nanok, Abdul Al Kaiser, Nizam Uddin Hazari, Mohiuddin Bacchu, Hazi Selim, and Hasibur Rahman Manik.

Nadim has also worked with major companies on different ad campaigns.

Photo: Nayem Ali

"I'm living a life of cinema, and I'm the happiest person on earth," Nadim exclaimed, highlighting his passion-driven journey.

Rejecting the conventional labels of a designated role, he expressed, "I never wanted any designation; I just worked for my passion. That's why I got a good life."

Doling out digital hits

As Bangladesh embraced digital transformation in 2014, Nadim, too, sought ways to adapt his analogue lifestyle.

He always carries a bag containing his dress, jewellery, and accessories, symbolically embracing the persona of a "digital man".

This transformation laid the foundation for his unique style and singing approach during the 2018 elections.

Reflecting on his impact on the digital approach to elections, Nadim proudly stated, "If the election had this digital approach, this is because of me. I want to take this credit."

Looking towards the future, Nadim envisions singing songs for society, aiming to create smart and quirky compositions.

He affectionately calls his signature "The King's dress," showcasing his musical talent and unique sense of style.

In Bangladesh's changing political scene, Nadim Sani symbolises how passion, music, and a unique style can deeply impact people.