Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Every bride wants to look like a dream on their wedding day. After all, we want to cherish our special moments in every possible way.

These days, the bridal industry is quite artist-based. Contemporary brides have individual, specific needs that need to be catered to by the right makeup artists or as they are better known as, MUAs.

If you are a bride-to-be and have not yet done your research for your big day, we are here to help you out.

There are many excellent bridal makeover salons in Dhaka and we have created a list of them for you to choose from according to your taste and budget.

Zahid Khan Bridal Makeover

Zahid Khan is one of the most popular bridal makeover artists in the country. If you want to look like a real queen on your big day, go for Zahid Khan Bridal Makeover.

He is the best suggestion for full glam, drop-dead gorgeous makeup. He is amazing with every skin tone and his base makeup is flawless.

His iconic eye makeup compliments every bridal outfit. His bridal makeover packages are within the range of Tk25,000 to Tk35,000. His salon is situated in Gulshan-1.

Gala Makeover Studio and Salon by Navin Ahmed