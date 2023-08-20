Winter can wait, but not your wedding

If you're a Humayun Ahmed fan and have read at least a few of his best-selling novels, you would know how the protagonists decide to get married inadvertently during monsoons and how, on the day of the wedding, it always rains.

Despite not being the best season for an extravagant outdoor wedding, monsoon definitely is the most romantic season to tie the knot.

If you choose to look beyond the humidity in the air that messes up with your hair, the water logging on the streets which doesn't say much of a fairy tale wedding you had planned – monsoon weddings can be fun but only as long as you are ready for it.

The weather is cooler, the greenery is lush, and all of that can make way for the most fun wedding your guests can witness.

Bright colours all the way

Adiba Shaira, a lecturer at United International University, got married this monsoon. For her wedding, she opted for a dusty pink sharee. Not only did she wear a bright colour, she made her guests wear similar colours too.

For weddings in monsoon, sharee is a better option than lehenga. Photo: Courtesy

The same goes for Afra Anjum, who also got married during a similar timeline. She chose white for her wedding sharee and guest lists.

"Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. They look great in pictures too," said Adiba.

Both Adiba and Afra selected Muslin fabric for the sharee.

"Muslin is trendy, breathable and manageable. Traditional wedding sharees like Katan and Benarasi are also brilliant options to go for, but those fabrics are quite heavy and not very comfortable in this weather," opined Afra.

Even if you don't plan to get drenched in the rain, pick your fabrics for your sharees and lehengas wisely. Don't go for lehengas so heavy that you may end up having a tough time lifting the dress while walking from your car to the venue.

Afra also suggested avoiding the cancan of the lehenga if possible.

"Cancans certainly add volume to your lehenga but they are extremely uncomfortable. Nowadays, beautiful lehengas in mesmerising cuts are available that do not require cancans. If lehenga is the first choice for your D-day, you can go for those," added Afra.

Keep it indoors, keep it minimal

While Adiba's wedding event was held indoors, her holud took place outside and she believes it was not the best of ideas.

"The weather was sadly gloomy and none of the pictures turned out good," she said. Afra did the same as well. Given the unpredictability of the weather, it is in your best interests to select an indoor venue for the functions.

Afra also advises embracing a minimalist approach, both in terms of decor and trousseau. She sees natural flower jewellery as an ideal choice for the monsoon season. Lightweight, graceful and in harmony with the overall theme – these floral accessories are preferable.

Given the humidity and dampness, the discomfort of heavy jewellery is a concern that can be bypassed with this elegant alternative.

Know what to keep in your purse

"The bride must carry waterproof mascara and waterproof eyelash glue. Waterproof setting powder and setting spray also go a long way," said Pinky Peya, a contemporary makeup artist and an entrepreneur.

Makeover: Pinky Peya. Photo: Courtesy

Loose powder is a makeup essential renowned for its versatility. It holds a multitude of advantages in the realm of makeup application. Primarily, it excels in setting your chosen liquid or cream foundation and concealer, generating a sleek, matte surface that forms a sturdy foundation for the subsequent makeup layers.

This not only imparts longevity to your makeup but also thwarts any potential shifting or slipping of base products as the day progresses.

"I wanted a dewy finish for my wedding. But, given the weather, my makeup artist suggested a matte look, and I am glad I went for it. The humidity is insane out there and it is wise to be generous with loose powders to soak the moisture," said Adiba.

Afra emphasised prepping the skin right before the makeup for a long-lasting impact. Prepping your skin with a cleanser, a moisturiser and exfoliating help to remove dead skin cells, excess oil and impurities. This creates a smooth and even surface for makeup application, allowing it to glide on more evenly and blend seamlessly.

"Although my event was held indoors, I did an outdoor photoshoot which required me to take the makeup very early on the day. The sun was bright and the humidity insane, but my makeup was intact even though I was sweating like crazy. The time my makeup artist invested in prepping my skin was absolutely worth it," she added.

Keep the commute short

Keeping the commute short during a wedding is important for various reasons. It guarantees seamless coordination, reduces stress and heightens the overall enjoyment of the occasion for both the wedding party and attendees.

"Keeping the commute short on your big day cuts you and everyone else a big slack, especially, the distance between the beauty saloon and your wedding venue. Weddings are overwhelming, it is important that the brides allow themselves some breathing space," said Adiba.