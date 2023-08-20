Winter can wait, but not your wedding

Mode

Kaniz Supriya
20 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 12:43 pm

Related News

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

Monsoon weddings can be fun but only as long as you are prepared for it accordingly. Here’s how

Kaniz Supriya
20 August, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 12:43 pm
Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism
Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

If you're a Humayun Ahmed fan and have read at least a few of his best-selling novels, you would know how the protagonists decide to get married inadvertently during monsoons and how, on the day of the wedding, it always rains. 

Despite not being the best season for an extravagant outdoor wedding, monsoon definitely is the most romantic season to tie the knot. 

If you choose to look beyond the humidity in the air that messes up with your hair, the water logging on the streets which doesn't say much of a fairy tale wedding you had planned – monsoon weddings can be fun but only as long as you are ready for it. 

The weather is cooler, the greenery is lush, and all of that can make way for the most fun wedding your guests can witness.

Bright colours all the way

Adiba Shaira, a lecturer at United International University, got married this monsoon. For her wedding, she opted for a dusty pink sharee. Not only did she wear a bright colour, she made her guests wear similar colours too. 

For weddings in monsoon, sharee is a better option than lehenga. Photo: Courtesy
For weddings in monsoon, sharee is a better option than lehenga. Photo: Courtesy

The same goes for Afra Anjum, who also got married during a similar timeline. She chose white for her wedding sharee and guest lists.

"Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. They look great in pictures too," said Adiba.

Both Adiba and Afra selected Muslin fabric for the sharee.

"Muslin is trendy, breathable and manageable. Traditional wedding sharees like Katan and Benarasi are also brilliant options to go for, but those fabrics are quite heavy and not very comfortable in this weather," opined Afra.

Even if you don't plan to get drenched in the rain, pick your fabrics for your sharees and lehengas wisely. Don't go for lehengas so heavy that you may end up having a tough time lifting the dress while walking from your car to the venue.

Afra also suggested avoiding the cancan of the lehenga if possible.

"Cancans certainly add volume to your lehenga but they are extremely uncomfortable. Nowadays, beautiful lehengas in mesmerising cuts are available that do not require cancans. If lehenga is the first choice for your D-day, you can go for those," added Afra.

Keep it indoors, keep it minimal

While Adiba's wedding event was held indoors, her holud took place outside and she believes it was not the best of ideas.

"The weather was sadly gloomy and none of the pictures turned out good," she said. Afra did the same as well. Given the unpredictability of the weather, it is in your best interests to select an indoor venue for the functions.

Afra also advises embracing a minimalist approach, both in terms of decor and trousseau. She sees natural flower jewellery as an ideal choice for the monsoon season. Lightweight, graceful and in harmony with the overall theme – these floral accessories are preferable. 

Given the humidity and dampness, the discomfort of heavy jewellery is a concern that can be bypassed with this elegant alternative.

Know what to keep in your purse

"The bride must carry waterproof mascara and waterproof eyelash glue. Waterproof setting powder and setting spray also go a long way," said Pinky Peya, a contemporary makeup artist and an entrepreneur. 

Makeover: Pinky Peya. Photo: Courtesy
Makeover: Pinky Peya. Photo: Courtesy

Loose powder is a makeup essential renowned for its versatility. It holds a multitude of advantages in the realm of makeup application. Primarily, it excels in setting your chosen liquid or cream foundation and concealer, generating a sleek, matte surface that forms a sturdy foundation for the subsequent makeup layers. 

This not only imparts longevity to your makeup but also thwarts any potential shifting or slipping of base products as the day progresses.

"I wanted a dewy finish for my wedding. But, given the weather, my makeup artist suggested a matte look, and I am glad I went for it. The humidity is insane out there and it is wise to be generous with loose powders to soak the moisture," said Adiba.

Afra emphasised prepping the skin right before the makeup for a long-lasting impact. Prepping your skin with a cleanser, a moisturiser and exfoliating help to remove dead skin cells, excess oil and impurities. This creates a smooth and even surface for makeup application, allowing it to glide on more evenly and blend seamlessly.

"Although my event was held indoors, I did an outdoor photoshoot which required me to take the makeup very early on the day. The sun was bright and the humidity insane, but my makeup was intact even though I was sweating like crazy. The time my makeup artist invested in prepping my skin was absolutely worth it," she added.

Keep the commute short

Keeping the commute short during a wedding is important for various reasons. It guarantees seamless coordination, reduces stress and heightens the overall enjoyment of the occasion for both the wedding party and attendees.

For a long lasting impact, Afra emphasised prepping the skin right before the makeup.
For a long lasting impact, Afra emphasised prepping the skin right before the makeup.

"Keeping the commute short on your big day cuts you and everyone else a big slack, especially, the distance between the beauty saloon and your wedding venue. Weddings are overwhelming, it is important that the brides allow themselves some breathing space," said Adiba.

 

Features

Wedding / monsoon / Wedding aesthetics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country