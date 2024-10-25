Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

Fast fashion is commonplace in the modern era, a direct result of mass production to meet the demands of an ever-expanding population.

While this ensures a constant stream of trendy and affordable clothing, it also means everyone looks the same because they access the same styles and products.

Consequently, 'individual' styles become harder to come by.

This was not always the case. Even a decade ago, fashion in metropolitan Bangladesh was largely dominated by tailor-made outfits. Individuals experimented with fits and designs, resulting in customised, diverse outfits.

Fashion influencer Fariha Tasnim in a yellow salwar suit, styled to perfection with matching gold and beaded jewellery.

That diversity of tailor-made apparel seems to be fading due to the increasingly busier lives of today's generation. The convenience of ready-to-wear fashion outweighs the desire for personalised, bespoke designs, it seems.

"We all have those monochrome Zara/ H&M crop tops, that one staple black jeans, a pair of white sneakers. Wearing these items without putting much thought into it will just make you look like one of the ordinary," commented Adiba Aahnaf, a student at Brac University and a fashion enthusiast.

But as Imogen Lamport, a highly sought-after international image consultant of the Inside Out Style blog said, "Fashion is what is offered in stores. Styles is what you choose to wear."

Thus, the trick lies in accessorising and styling such basic pieces.

If you keep up with the fashion trends in social media, then you have probably come across videos of creators on wearing vs styling. These videos are particularly satisfying to watch because they reveal how a basic outfit can transform from just a garment into a statement of personal style.

It's fascinating to see how small changes in accessories, layering or fit can elevate an entire look. "Styling is something that can elevate your look from 1 to 10. I believe style represents an individual's personality," said content creator Fariha Tasnim.

In effect, one's style can influence how others perceive them. Fariha added, "It is a personal expression that does not require you to speak and explain yourself."

Are there any 'accessorising' do's and don'ts?

Styling your outfit is all about creatively mixing and matching pieces, guided by your own fashion sense. While there are no strict rules, many individuals tend to follow basic guidelines.

"The first rule of fashion is there are no rules. Yet I do have some bits that I follow," shared model and content creator Sharif Farzana Faiza Bushra.

Bushra likes to invest in classics because she believes they stand the test of time. "I love exploring various styles. So versatility is at the core of my styling," she added.



The guidelines involve balancing proportions, experimenting with colours or sticking to a specific theme. But in the end, it's all about showcasing personal style and trying out different combinations to craft a distinctive look.

For instance, Fariha is more inclined towards gold jewellery and one rule she strictly follows is she doesn't mix gold and silver when it comes to accessorising.

"It might be controversial but again style is very personal and I think sticking to one tone of jewellery makes you look more put together," she added.

Other than that, Fariha keeps the colour scheme of her bag/shoe/belt either in contrast to the outfit or monochrome, for a seemingly effortless look. Lately, Fariha has been trying to start a capsule wardrobe (ie a collection of thoughtfully curated, easily interchangeable items designed to maximize the number of outfits you can create) for seamless mix and match.

"I either love to go extremely baggy and oversized with both my top and bottom or I like to wear a skin-fit top with loose pants for a balanced look. It all depends on my mood and of course Dhaka weather," said Fariha.

She further added, "I'm recently loving wide-legged pants. They pair with everything and look amazing."

Bushra is a huge fan of keeping unique types of jewellery in her collection that give her added edge in accessorising. "These jewellery give me that extra oomph to my wardrobe," she mentioned.

Accessorising bridal attire

Safia Akhter, the founder of Safiya Sathi, shared that styling plays a vital role in transforming bridal wear into a breathtaking ensemble. She even provides consultation to her brides on how to pick the right accessories to complete her attire.

"The choice of accessories, veil, hairstyle and makeup can elevate a bride's look from beautiful to absolutely stunning," said Safia.

She explained that by carefully selecting the right pieces to complement the dress, a bride can express her unique personality and enhance the overall bridal aesthetic.

"The details in styling can truly make a dramatic difference in how the bridal attire is perceived and create a memorable and enchanting bridal look," added Safia.

Styling plays a vital role in transforming bridal wear into a breathtaking ensemble.

Afsara Zarin, a Dhaka-based banker got married in February earlier in the year and to achieve her dream look, she went places to purchase the right pieces. "I got my shari from Sabyasachi [Kolkata]. But, could not find the perfect matching veil there. Hence, I made it myself from scratch," she said.

For the veil, she bought organza fabric from New Market and got it embellished from Priyangon Shopping Center.

"Any look starts with a vision, and I had mine for a long time. I was struggling to find the right pair of heels, which I had to order from Steve Madden's website. Thanks to the advancement of crossborder shipping which makes everything easier and one click away," she concluded.

