Victoria's Secret ditches Angels for women empowerment

Football star Megan Rapinoe. Photo : Collected

Actor Priyanka Chopra, football star Megan Rapinoe and five other women have joined Victoria's Secret as it makes a stark change to its image.

The lingerie brand is ditching its supermodels (or Angels as they were called), to focus on women empowerment, giving a platform to female athletes, activists and entrepreneurs.

Introducing Priyanka Chopra and the other new members, Victoria's Secret posted on their Instagram page, "We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership platform, #TheVSCollective, designed to shape the future of Victoria's Secret. These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs and rally support for causes vital to women."

"When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond," said Martin Waters, chief executive of the brand, in an interview to The New York Times. "We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want."

According to the NYT report, Priyanka Chopra and the six others will model for the products, advise the brand, and promote it on social media.

Photo : Collected

The brand has long been criticised for its hyper-sexualised annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In it, supermodels such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, and Alessandra Ambrosio among others.

Priyanka said about her new role, "A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria's Secret is so exciting to me. As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I am not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong."