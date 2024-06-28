Styling tips for trendy and practical travel outfits

Styling tips for trendy and practical travel outfits

Whether you're jet-setting to a bustling city or exploring serene landscapes, your wardrobe can be both functional and stylish

Fabric choice goes a long way in making sure you look turned out even after travelling. Photo: TBS
Travel wear is a category that is adored around the world, so much so that everyone has their own take on it. From co-ords to the coolest drops, the spectrum of travel wear has spread far and wide. 

With many options, one can tend to get confused and stray away from the whole point of travel wear — stylishly comfortable apparel that looks and feels as good before and after one has travelled, be it a road trip, a quick flight, or even an overseas adventure. 

Whether you're jet-setting to a bustling city or exploring serene landscapes, your wardrobe can be both functional and stylish. From versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched to key accessories that elevate your look, discover how to express your unique style while staying practical and chic on your journeys.

1. Fabric-first
Fabric choice goes a long way in making sure you look turned out even after travelling. Imagine a soft cotton shirt that's been ironed to the T only to look crushed when you reach your destination. That can put a damper on the best of us. Instead, go for fabrics that are breathable, comfortable, and most definitely wrinkle-resistant!

2. Think in layers
While travelling, think of fits that can be layered up or down. Suddenly feeling a little too warm, remove that hoodie to cool things down. Too chilly in-flight? Snuggle with an easy sweatshirt! Layers are key to keeping things comfortable as you never know when temperatures take a turn. Look at fabrics like Supima modal that are great for layering.

3. Pockets always
On-the-go with no pockets is a tragedy. Want to be hands-free but still have a few essentials on hand? Pockets! They are an absolute must-have when choosing travel wear. Pick joggers, hoodies, jackets, and pants that are outfitted with pockets aplenty.

