Streetwear fashion tips: Style guide to buying oversize clothes

The oversized trend might be big right now, but it is definitely not something for all occasions. Style experts insist that as long as it fits on the shoulders, the arm and trouser length and proportionally at the waist, and the rest of the proportions are correct (so it is not too short in the jacket), then a deconstructed oversized suit, especially double-breasted, can work.

Oversized shirts are loose-fitting baggy shirts that fall beyond the waistline and provide volume to your clothing, and these wardrobe essentials come in a variety of styles, ranging from a traditional button-down to an oversized shirt. They can be worn to create a variety of ensembles, from traditional appearances to current fashion trends and street styles.

Oversized attires provide volume to your clothing and these wardrobe essentials come in a variety of styles and can be worn to create a variety of ensembles, from traditional appearances to current fashion trends and street styles. Here are tips to buy oversize clothes:

1. Choose detailed items - A large garment might easily wrap your body in excess fabric but choose pieces with detail to keep your enormous shirt from overpowering your body; a pattern, splash of colour or unusual stitching offers an oversized shirt a point of emphasis, attracting attention to the design rather than the additional fabric.

2. Consider the event - For a slouchy loungewear or athleisure look, go for a baggy big T-shirt, but when it comes to a business- or smart-casual look, consider an oversized button-up shirt.

3. Go two sizes up from your usual size - Stylists recommend buying a shirt two sizes larger than your typical size while shopping for oversized apparel. Your shirt should fit loosely over your waist and shoulders and be a few inches longer than a standard shirt. The shirt sleeve of an enormous T-shirt should fall lower than the traditional mid-bicep region, as low as the elbow in certain large styles.