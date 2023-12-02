Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

As the wedding season draws near, there's a vibrant energy in the air, inviting everyone to showcase their unique style. Often, amidst the whirlwind of celebrations, the importance of the right footwear takes a backseat. But here comes Apex, not just about shoes but as a lifestyle companion, offering an exquisite collection curated to elevate every aspect of modern weddings.

With a deep understanding of contemporary celebrations, Apex's wedding collection goes beyond the ordinary, weaving together cultural traditions and modern flair. The diverse range of products from Apex is guaranteed to impress not only the bride and groom but also their entourage, leaving onlookers in awe.

Photo: Rony Rezaul

The crown jewel of this collection for men is the resplendent array of Venturini Blue Luxe Velvet Slip-On Shoes with royal Zardosi embroidery. Each pair intricately crafted, embellished with traditional motifs and modern finesse, promises to be the defining touch of elegance for the groom. For engagement ceremonies or holud rituals featuring ethnic attire like punjabis and bandhgalas, these shoes are the game-changers for wedding affairs.

For the pivotal moment when vows are exchanged, Venturini from the House of Apex offers a diverse collection in different colour options like black, coffee, or brown, ideal for sherwanis or suits.

Photo: Rony Rezaul

For those seeking to make a statement in a tuxedo, the Venturini Men's Cap-Toe Oxford Shoe takes centre stage. Alternatively, groomsmen donning a sophisticated chocolate three-piece suit can complement their attire with the sleek Venturini Men's lace-up dress shoe. Prefer something without laces? Consider the Venturini Men's Loafer—a sleek, slip-on silhouette ideal for formal occasions and business attire, blending classic style with modern sensibility seamlessly.

For those aiming to exude extra flair, the Venturini Men's Snake-Skin Printed Slip-On Dress Shoes—a sophisticated pair featuring a striking snake-skin design on the top adds a touch of exotic flair to the wedding attire. When paired with a suit or tuxedo, each step embodies opulence from the past infused with a contemporary twist, guaranteeing an unforgettable fashion statement.

Photo: Rony Rezaul

For women, Moochie from the House of Apex offers more than footwear; it embodies grace and glamour. The women's wedding collection boasts a variety of options, from sophisticated stilettos to culturally celebratory juttis, showcasing the brand's commitment to diversity and style.

Throughout a weeklong wedding affair featuring diverse events like holud ceremonies, engagements, and more, women often dress in varied ensembles—lehengas, shararas, sarees, and gowns—customised to suit each event's theme.

Photo: Rony Rezaul

For holud ceremonies or engagements, both brides and their friends can explore Apex's extensive array of juttis from Moochie. These juttis showcase intricate Zardosi work in a range of colours spanning from pink to red to beige. With a premium raw silk upper and a comfortable leather sole, they're an ideal choice for those revelling in joyous moments with song and dance.

Moreover, explore the selection of Moochie Women's Open Mid Sandals, available in vibrant hues like yellow or orange, boasting exclusive floral designs at Apex. Hand embroidery on the heel adds an artistic flair, complementing the pop of colour in the upper and the practical toe ring, balancing style and functionality. These sandals offer effortless slip-on ease and a lightweight feel, enabling you to gracefully navigate through wedding rituals.

Photo: Rony Rezaul

For brides, bridesmaids, and guests: Moochie women's high heels steal the spotlight with their exquisite designs, available in eye-catching colours like pop-red, beige, pop-green, and black. These heels boast jazzy uppers adorned with stones and unique triangular or geometric heels, along with options featuring sling-back buckle closures. Perfectly suited for pairing with a vibrant red lehenga or a subtle-hued saree, these embellished heels shine at any wedding event. For the reception, the Moochie Women's Strappy Spring Heel Sandal is a standout choice, featuring a translucent strap and a modern spring heel for effortless elegance—ideal for brides seeking comfort without compromising style. Guests attending weddings or parties may also consider the beige crystal stone embellished high heel for a touch of sophistication and glamour.

Yet, the allure of Apex extends beyond footwear. To complete your ensemble while keeping your essentials secure, do not overlook Moochie women's clutches. Available in a variety of practical shapes and colours like red, golden, beige, and black, these clutches add the perfect glitz, ensuring all eyes are on you as you shine throughout the festivities.

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Apex understands the diverse needs of wedding attendees, catering not only to the couple but also to their families and friends. The brand's new party wear collection under its subs-brands Venturini and Moochie ensures every individual finds their style amidst the celebrations.

As wedding festivities begin, step into Apex Shoes—a haven where fashion meets tradition. Find your style in their stores nationwide or on their website at apex4u.com.