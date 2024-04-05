Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

In the world of fine jewellery, diamonds have long reigned supreme as the ultimate symbol of luxury and elegance. However, a new contender has emerged, promising the same dazzling brilliance with a modern twist—moissanite lab stones.

As consumers become increasingly conscious of ethical and environmental concerns surrounding traditional diamond mining, moissanite lab stones offer a compelling alternative that combines beauty, affordability, and sustainability.

Founded in 2021, Moissanite BD has emerged as a trailblazer in Bangladesh, introducing the exquisite lab-created stone for the first time in the country. A brainchild of Sairma Mahmud Twinkle, a former MNC employee and ardent admirer of moissanite stones, the brand was born out of Twinkle's personal quest for quality jewellery.

Recognising a gap in the market during her own search for exquisite pieces, Twinkle seized the opportunity to import jewellery directly from the USA to fulfil the demand for Moissanite stones in Bangladesh.

"Diamonds are undeniably stunning for wedding rings, but accessibility is a concern for many. Enter moissanite stones—a gem that rivals the brilliance of diamonds at a fraction of the cost," shares Twinkle.

While a basic 1-carat diamond ring is priced at Tk150,000, its Moissanite counterpart shines through at just Tk25,000, making luxury attainable for all. Twinkle shares that the demand for moissanite stone has surged significantly in the wedding market. It is a great option for proposal rings as well.

Twinkle emphasises their enduring value, likening them to heirlooms that transcend generations—a wise investment that can be cherished and passed down. "Just like diamonds, moissanite stones retain their allure over time and can be polished to restore their shine," she adds.

At Moissanite BD, an array of moissanite jewellery awaits, ranging from rings to pendants and nose pins. While the nose pins are sourced from India, all other items are crafted in America, predominantly featuring silver bases for in-stock items.

Customisation is offered, allowing customers to personalise their jewellery by opting for engraving and selecting the base metal, be it gold, white gold, silver, or platinum. Pre-ordered items typically take around 20 days to arrive, ensuring each piece is tailored to perfection.

With nose pins starting at Tk7,000 and rings at Tk25,000, Moissanite BD caters to a diverse clientele, but its products particularly resonate with the trend-setting Gen Z demographic. For those eager to experience the radiance of moissanite firsthand, Moissanite BD's studio in Gulshan 1 offers a convenient spot for instant purchases.