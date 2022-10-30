Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

Photo: Reminiscence Photography

Designer Sonia Musa launched the Sonia Musa Dhaka Fall 2022 Collection, "Naaz", with a dazzling fashion show starring the showstopper, actress Bidya Sinha Mim on Friday (28 October).

Staged in an intimate setting of the Bay's Edge Gallery in the capital's Gulshan, the show displayed a variety of intricate ensembles all designed at the designer's own atelier.

Photo: Reminiscence Photography

The show consisted of three acts, starting with the must-have shades of pastels evolving gradually and boldly into colours reflecting the transition of one's style from day to night.

The collection featured an exceptional cast of Dhaka's most renowned models, by which the designer sets the tone for the festive season ahead.

Photo: Reminiscence Photography

Since its inception in 2018, Sonia Musa Dhaka continues to mark its identity as an exquisite luxury fashion name in the Bangladeshi fashion scene. Each collection represents a combination of the rich heritage of culture and modernism.

From textiles to artisanal craftsmanship, Sonia Musa Dhaka imprints today's fashion sensibility in its traditional luxury wear collections with a mix of fusion.

Photo: Reminiscence Photography

Sonia Musa Dhaka has held eight private exhibitions so far with an international array of clientele based in the UK, US, Bangladesh, and the UAE.

In March 2021, Sonia Musa Dhaka opened its first flagship luxury boutique in Dhaka.