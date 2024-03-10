A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

On the evening of March 7, 2024, renowned designer Sonia Musa captivated audiences with a breathtaking showcase of her Eid-ul-Fitr Collection. Set against the backdrop of the capital's grandeur, the event unfolded in an ambience of unparalleled majesty, revealing an exquisite array of meticulously crafted ensembles.

Photo: Courtesy

The showcase seamlessly transitioned from essential pastel hues to a vibrant spectrum, mirroring the evolution of the style of daytime elegance to a soirée of jubilant celebration featuring hand-painted dresses, lehengas, and sarees.

Photo: Courtesy

The collection graced the runway, adorned by Dhaka's preeminent models, elegantly setting the stage for the forthcoming festive and Eid season.

Following the fashion show, the collection will be made available to buyers and customers in an intimate setting at the brand's flagship store in Banani DOHS from 9 March until 14 March 2024.

Photo: Courtesy

Since its inception in 2018, Sonia Musa Dhaka has continued to establish itself as an exquisite luxury fashion name in the Bangladeshi fashion scene.

Photo: Courtesy

Each collection represents a combination of the rich heritage of culture and modernism. From textiles to artisanal craftsmanship, Sonia Musa Dhaka imprints today's fashion sensibility in its traditional luxury wear collections with a mix of fusion. Fusion Wear Series, Festive Based Collections, and Bridal Collection, to name a few, designed by the brand are often available for spot-purchase, pre-order, or made-to-wear.

Sonia Musa Dhaka has held 25 private exhibitions so far with an international clientele based in the UK, US, Bangladesh, and the UAE. In March 2021, Sonia Musa Dhaka opened its first flagship luxury boutique store.