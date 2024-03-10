A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

Mode

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 02:21 pm

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

Following the fashion show, the collection will be presented to buyers and customers in an intimate setting at the brand’s flagship store

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 02:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the evening of March 7, 2024, renowned designer Sonia Musa captivated audiences with a breathtaking showcase of her Eid-ul-Fitr Collection. Set against the backdrop of the capital's grandeur, the event unfolded in an ambience of unparalleled majesty, revealing an exquisite array of meticulously crafted ensembles.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The showcase seamlessly transitioned from essential pastel hues to a vibrant spectrum, mirroring the evolution of the style of daytime elegance to a soirée of jubilant celebration featuring hand-painted dresses, lehengas, and sarees. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The collection graced the runway, adorned by Dhaka's preeminent models, elegantly setting the stage for the forthcoming festive and Eid season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following the fashion show, the collection will be made available to buyers and customers in an intimate setting at the brand's flagship store in Banani DOHS from 9 March until 14 March 2024.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Since its inception in 2018, Sonia Musa Dhaka has continued to establish itself as an exquisite luxury fashion name in the Bangladeshi fashion scene. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Each collection represents a combination of the rich heritage of culture and modernism. From textiles to artisanal craftsmanship, Sonia Musa Dhaka imprints today's fashion sensibility in its traditional luxury wear collections with a mix of fusion. Fusion Wear Series, Festive Based Collections, and Bridal Collection, to name a few, designed by the brand are often available for spot-purchase, pre-order, or made-to-wear. 

Sonia Musa Dhaka has held 25 private exhibitions so far with an international clientele based in the UK, US, Bangladesh, and the UAE. In March 2021, Sonia Musa Dhaka opened its first flagship luxury boutique store.

Features

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

41m | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

6h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

51m | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

1h | Videos
The Barabkunda fire that burns on water for ages

The Barabkunda fire that burns on water for ages

2h | Videos
No more fear of math

No more fear of math

2h | Videos