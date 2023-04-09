Rose By Nizhu: Bespoke, floral and a whole lot of personal

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

They say, you are what you wear. While clothes are a basic human requirement, a lot of the time, the apparel we don is not just a random fashion choice; it is rather something through which we try to stand apart, to make a statement. We want to look extraordinary, feel empowered - inside and out.

The rise of couture brands have enabled today's fashionista's to enjoy that profoundly. Gone are the days when you would walk into a room sceptical about having your thunder stolen by someone else wearing the exact same outfit. Today's fashion brands understand that need and cater to individual needs in a beautiful way. They provide us with the extraordinary vibe we would like to exude through the attires we adorn ourselves with.

Rose by Nizhu belongs to that league of extraordinary brands with a promise.



Started in 2017, Rose by Nizhu is a bespoke apparel label that is popular for its designer edition outfits. The brand promises to design clothes for its customers which are unique to them, and there is no second copy to that.

Rojina Akter Nizhu, the founder and designer of the brand, believes that uniqueness is something very important when it comes to fashion. Fashion is one of the all-embracing modes of self-expression.

"Our apparel industry is highly saturated, and the market is flooded with replicas. Brands like ours give breathing space to the fashion-conscious individuals," she opined.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nizhu is the sole designer of the brand, although she does not have any academic background in designing. Before starting her brand, Nizhu used to work for the marketing department of Coca-Cola Bangladesh. The thirst for art and creation keeps her going every day.

"This business has unleashed a new feature in me that I absolutely love. Before starting this brand, I never designed my outfits myself, as it felt like too much work in my busy schedule. Now on any given day, I design more than 10 outfits. My customers are my inspiration. Talking to them, I learn a lot about recent trends, market demands and contemporary design ideas," she said.

When it comes to fabrics, Muslin is Nizhu's first preference as it is embedded with history and heritage. "Many customers have a pre-notion about Muslin fabrics and they think it looks very fluffy. Actually it is not. A good quality and perfectly fitted muslin outfit can bring brilliant silhouette style," she said.

Nizhu also loves to work with local soft silk materials like Rajshahi silk, Balaka silk etc. With a notion to support local artisans, she tries to use local fabrics mostly. However, the brand uses some imported fabrics too.

Whenever Nizhu travels abroad, she loves to buy accessories for the brand, be it buttons or laces. "Anything I find interesting, I love to collect them and incorporate them in my designs," she added.

Regardless of the fabrics, floral motifs are something Nizhu loves to embrace in every design she makes. Handwork, embroidery, zardosi work are also common in the designs.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Even though the brand started off as a label catering to women, in 2020, Rose by Nizhu launched its male line consisting of male kurti and punjabi, which was an instant success. Now they parallelly work with male and female collections. The brand also offers family combos in festive seasons.

In Nizhu's words, meticulous attention to detail is what makes the brand stand out from others. Elaborate neckline and cuff work, eye-soothing colour combinations and floral touch are Rose by Nizhu's signature style.

True to its name, the designer uses repeated floral motifs, enriched with intricate needlework. Another aspect of Nizhu's design is her choice of colours. The use of mostly soft colours, subtle hues and impeccable embroidery work have successfully spellbound consumers who have tried her creations.

"Anyone who wears our outfits knows our style and the level of perfection. They can spot our clothes easily from a distance," she said.

Nizhu believes that over the years, her business has developed a brand persona and she gets many recurring customers. Nizhu is a firm believer in the word to mouth marketing approach. Hence, instead of excessive online branding, she is allowing her brand to grow organically, through good work and top level of perfection.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Rose by Nihu had a humble beginning. The brand started with only two tailors and embroiderers only. With time and customers' demand, the brand grew and flourished. Now, the brand has a good market abroad too. But Nizhu shares that they are too occupied with meeting the local demand to meet the overseas demand.

Both the showroom and the factory of the brand are located in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area. Being a completely customised platform, Rose by Nizhu does most of its sales through the physical outlet. However, orders are taken online as well.

Price Range: Tk2,000 - Tk30,000

Address: Bashudhara R/A