From rags to riches: Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Mode

Reuters
14 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:15 pm

From rags to riches: Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

The label emerged out of the designer’s concern for global warming and the fashion industry's impact on the environment

Reuters
14 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
The roughly $2.4 trillion global fashion industry accounts for 8-10% of the world&#039;s carbon emissions. Photo: Collected
The roughly $2.4 trillion global fashion industry accounts for 8-10% of the world's carbon emissions. Photo: Collected

An Indian designer is using discarded pieces of cloth to piece together fashionwear for men and women as a sustainable alternative to high-end garments.

New Delhi-based Kriti Tula's fashion label 'Doodlage' collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and sharees, selling them for about $100 a piece.

Fashion label &#039;Doodlage&#039; collects fabric waste from factories and pieces them together to create clothes. Photo: Collected
Fashion label 'Doodlage' collects fabric waste from factories and pieces them together to create clothes. Photo: Collected

Tula said the label, which includes a men's line featuring patchwork shirts with denim strips, emerged out of her concern for global warming and the fashion industry's impact on the environment.

Having worked at major textile export houses, the designer said she had seen the environmental cost of high fashion first-hand: Waste of cloth and water, and toxins emitted in the production process.

"Everything that we wear eventually impacts everything that we eat and consume and we breathe," Tula told Reuters at her workshop in the capital.

The roughly $2.4 trillion global fashion industry accounts for 8-10% of the world's carbon emissions - more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined, the United Nations Environment Programme said in 2019.

The industry is also the second-biggest consumer of water, generating about 20% of the world's wastewater, it added.

Tula said sourcing the scraps initially proved complex and the product prices had to be higher than what many buyers may have felt was worth paying for recycled wear.

Gradually though, her business has found like-minded vendors and partners, she said.

Besides clothes, her label also makes soft toys, bags, purses and paper out of leftover fabric.

Fashion / environment / carbon emissions / Sustainable fashion

