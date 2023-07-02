Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

In today's professional world, dressing for success goes beyond simply adhering to a dress code. Your work attire speaks volumes about your personal style, professionalism and attention to detail.

A well-curated workwear wardrobe is an investment that can enhance your confidence and leave a lasting impression. Whether you opt for ethnic or Western attire, the right combination of stylish footwear and accessories can truly take centre stage.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Here TBS provides valuable guidelines to elevate your everyday workwear with these elegant additions.

Voguish Shirting

No workwear closet is complete without a long-sleeved shirt. Look for elevated twists that seamlessly transition from day to evening. Classic white shirts are timeless, but don't be afraid to explore trendy colours like vibrant striped blue or a pop of pink. A neatly buttoned-up shirt exudes polished perfection while leaving it undone over a white tee adds a touch of casual coolness.

Choose fabrics like cotton, linen, georgette or chiffon depending on the weather and ironing preferences. These staples deserve the spotlight, so tuck them into your bottoms and style with pared-back pieces like wide-leg pants and backless loafers.

Where to buy from: Daraz, Artisan

Price range: Tk1,000- Tk1,500

A Statement Blazer

Tailoring is a must for workwear, and the blazer is a versatile essential. It effortlessly elevates even the simplest looks. Opt for traditional designs with a modern twist, like wool-tweed styles with cinched waists or dark-coloured versions with a perfect boxy fit.

Sharp-shouldered shapes and double-breasted blazers are also popular choices. Wear them over tank tops or comfortable shirts and pair them with wide-leg pants or work-ready dresses. A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. So the question isn't whether to wear a blazer because it's a resounding "Yes!"

Where to buy from: Infinity, Alibaba.com

Price range: Tk1,500- Tk3,000

Trendsetting Pants

Finding the perfect balance between comfort and professionalism can be a challenge when it comes to work attire. Fortunately, there are now more options than ever before for elegant and practical work pants for women. Wide-leg pants are a timeless choice that offers endless styling possibilities. They pair beautifully with tank tops, button-down vests, oversized blazers and crisp shirts.

Complete the look with polished loafers or ballet flats as you transition into the new season. Alternatively, stretchable and comfortable pants can be a great option. Pair them with a contrasting top, blouse or shirt. Don't forget to accessorise with a classic wristwatch, work shoes or sandals, and a handbag to complete your professional look.

Where to buy from: Le Reve, Yellow

Price range: Tk1,000- Tk2,500

Contemporary Ethnic Wear

In contemporary times, the conventional attire for office wear or special occasions – namely the saree – has undergone a transformation due to the influence of the millennial generation. Embracing a new norm, millennials have welcomed the salwar kameez and orna, commonly referred to as a three-piece outfit, for its comfort and versatility. Initially popularised in cotton, this ensemble now encompasses a wide range of fabrics such as silk, muslin, organza, dupion and others.

Embracing a new norm, millennials have welcomed the salwar kameez and orna, commonly referred to as a three-piece outfit, for its comfort and versatility. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The comfort offered by the salwar kameez during a commute, be it by bus, motorbike or scooter, has led to an increasing preference for this attire among office-goers. Simultaneously, the trend of pairing a kurti with jeans has emerged, particularly suitable for individuals whose occupations necessitate frequent mobility.

Prominent domestic brands like Nitya Upohar, Deshal, Bishwarang and Anjan's present an extensive collection of ready-to-wear salwar kameez and kurtis that are ideal for formal wear. When selecting a three-piece ensemble as workwear, it is prudent to exercise moderation. Opt for simple colours and avoid excessive needlework or ornamental embellishments on the orna.

Where to buy from: Aarong, Anjan's, Le Reve

Price range: Tk1,200- Tk3,500

Fashionable Footwear

When it comes to stylish footwear for work, opt for smart pumps with a pointed toe for a sophisticated touch with tailored pants, or choose slingback pumps for day-to-night versatility. Stilettos are a timeless choice that can be paired with cropped tailored pants or a midi skirt. While heels may look smarter, flats are suitable if your job requires lots of movement.

Many offices now allow women to wear sandals or peep-toes as well. However, the choice of footwear can vary based on individual preferences and workplace norms. Keep in mind that high heels are often considered the most professional choice in certain industries while others prefer a more comfortable approach. Choose what makes you feel confident and empowered.

Where to buy from: La mode BD, berfin.com.bd

Price range: Tk1,500- Tk3,500

The Final Touch

The finishing touches can truly transform your outfit so invest in a vintage-inspired timepiece. Hoop earrings and cult-linked rings are timeless favourites that add a touch of sophistication. A wristwatch, a decent handbag, and contemporary jewellery pieces are also essential for a polished look. While neckpieces go well with V-neck blouses, small earrings, studs, handbags and watches complement any style effortlessly.

These accessories add a fresh touch to any outfit, making it appear more vibrant and put-together.

Where to buy from: Arvesa, tradvine.bd

Price range: Tk300-Tk500

