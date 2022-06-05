Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

Gone are those days when we had to categorise 'house clothes' and 'outdoor clothes'.

From Gigi Hadid to Selena Gomez, the way celebrities are rocking loungewear everywhere - even on the red carpet, we have to admit it is one of the most popular fashion trends right now.

Loungewear refers to all-purpose, comfortable clothes you can wear at home and they are also chic enough to be worn outside.

Launched in 2019, Pinky Promise by Nity is the titular brand of Tazrian Binte Ishaque Nity, a young mother of two.

Picture: Courtesy

Even though she did her major in environmental science and management, she always wanted to have a career in fashion designing, especially in the less explored territories.

While purchasing loungewear from abroad, Nity realised the scarcity of these products in Bangladesh.

"Even though ready-made garments are the mainstay of our economy and we definitely produce good-quality PJs (pyjamas), loose shirts and other sleepwear, there is no local brand solely dedicated to making these," she said.

With an investment of Tk23,000, she started this business and named it 'Pinky Promise by Nity'.

"Wearing sleepwear before going to bed is a good practice and it ensures good sleep. My mother always made sure we cleaned ourselves and changed into fresh clothes before we slept. And as a mother now, I do the same," she said.

In fact, Nity came up with the name 'Pinky Promise' as a promise to everyone to have a comfortable and sound sleep.

Picture: Courtesy

Initially, customers were hesitant about buying loungewear as they considered it a luxury. As a result, business did not take off as Nity expected, and she was on the verge of shutting it down.

However, although the Covid-19 pandemic was a nightmare for most, it became a blessing in disguise for Nity's business.

As more people began to work from home and basically do everything online, they started to rely on comfortable loungewear - clothes that are cosy yet snazzy to be worn during online meetings.

In March 2021, Pinky Promise by Nity opened a pop-up store (temporary retail store) at the Le Meridien hotel along with 20 other brands.

"The response I received was overwhelming. Many visitors were there just to buy from Pinky Promise by Nity. It was certainly gratifying," Nity recalled.

Picture: Courtesy

However, the store was supposed to run for three months, but it could operate for only one month due to the second wave of the pandemic. But Pinky Promise by Nity has since participated in overseas exhibitions.

Since its inception, linen has been one of the most used materials of the brand. But silk and cotton have also been used in their collections.

"Linen is a tricky material to work with as it is prone to colour bleeds and sometimes shrinks after washing. At the same time, the material is super comfortable, making it perfect for sleepwear. I spent a lot of time studying the nature of this material," added Nity.

Most of the raw materials used by the brand are sourced from China while some are sourced locally.

As of now, Pinky Promise by Nity is a team of seven people. Nity is the sole designer of the brand and she also takes care of the marketing and branding parts.

The brand has its manufacturing factory in Narayanganj, where 25 people work relentlessly to make beautiful loungewear.

The business mainly operates online. One can order through Pinky Promise by Nity's website or social handles.

The brand also has its studio in the capital's Dhanmondi where one can visit and purchase the products. However, a prior appointment is needed for that.

At the moment, Pinky Promise by Nity has 50 active collections that include three types of PJ suits (regular PJ, robe PJ and drop-shoulder PJ) and kaftans of different designs.

The majority of the brand's customers are women aged between 25 and 40. To reach a bigger demographic and make sleepwear a regular choice for all, the brand has recently launched PJ suits for children and shorts for teenagers.

The price of a PJ set ranges between Tk1,800 and Tk2,200. Kaftan prices start from Tk1,800 and go up to Tk2,250. The kid's PJs cost Tk1,000.