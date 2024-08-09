The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

Recently, outdoor wedding events in the summer - especially destination weddings - have risen to prominence; partly to ensure conditions for aesthetic photos in natural light. However, proper planning and preparation are crucial for creating the right conditions for a wedding in extreme heat waves – which have become the norm in Bangladesh.

A bride's makeup is, undoubtedly, one of the top priorities at a wedding. Certain tips and tricks can make a big difference in achieving a long-lasting and flawless look in the summer heat.

The Business Standard reached out to a few brides and makeup artists for their experience and expertise.

Start six months early

Sabiha Sayed Badhon, a Dhaka-based banker, got married in June this year. For her big day, she started her preparation six months before the event.

She firmly believed having healthy and smooth skin is the first and foremost thing for flawless makeup. It's not just about one simple step—it's about developing good habits in your daily routine and sticking to them.

"I wasn't consistent with skincare routines until the last six months before my wedding. Being regular with my routine made a big difference. So, it's essential to give your skin time to get healthy from the inside out," she explained.

Photo: Sabiha Sayed Badhon

She added, "Skincare doesn't have to be complicated—I kept it simple. Avoid experimenting with new products or chemical facials right before your event. I only had two organic facials, spaced 10 days apart, and saw great results."

Badhon also changed her diet. She saw a noticeable change in her skin after eating more fresh fruits, drinking plenty of water and cutting down on oily foods.

Hydration plays a vital role in your overall look. It's not just about generating and sustaining healthy skin, hydration is also key to our internal body health. While being a bride can be extremely overwhelming, they should still be mindful of drinking water daily.

All makeup artists suggest brides rub their faces with ice cubes and use a hydrating mask before the makeup.

"Hydration is key to achieving a radiant look. Make sure to drink plenty of water and keep your skin moisturised. Well-hydrated skin provides a smooth canvas for makeup, reducing the risk of dryness or patchiness that can occur in hot weather," said Tabassum Mawla, a Dhaka-based makeup artist and founder of Makeover by Tabassum Mawla.

Know your facials

Facials are a vital part of skin preparation. But before choosing the type and time of facial, brides need to keep some information in mind.

Nadia Onima Ishma, a Dhaka-based makeup artist and founder of MakeOnish, strongly recommends not going for any facials that contain bleaching agents."Bleaching agents burn the skin and make it susceptible to different kinds of reactions. It's wise to avoid gold or brightening facials. Rather, opt for hydra, oxy or natural facials," she said.

The facials should be done at least two to three days before the event. Also, brides should remove facial hair at least a day before the event to avoid unwanted skin reactions and pay heed to one's skin sensitivity.

"Refrain from waxing your facial hair. If you have excessive facial hair, shave with a facial razor, applying jojoba oil or aloe vera gel. Do not try 'dry' shaving, as it might result in breakouts," added Ishma.

For makeup, go for a light or natural base to prevent it from looking cakey or cracking. If you have a photoshoot in daylight, try to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. You should also carry a portable hand fan and use it every 5-10 minutes to keep sweat at bay.

Light base, matte finish, waterproof products

If you are planning a daytime event, under direct sunlight, a natural base and light base should be your makeup mantra. One of the most important tips is to use waterproof makeup. It keeps your makeup in place so you can enjoy your special day without any worries, all day long.

Ishma suggests opting for a matte finish makeover, instead of dewy, for better longevity.

Mkaeup: Tabassum Mawla

"Lip glosses are prone to leakage in summer. Hence, it is wise to avoid them. If you plan to use lip gloss, make sure your hair is neat and there are no flyers. In terms of highlighter, keep it as minimal as possible," she advised.

After doing your makeup, finish with a setting spray. This step locks in your look and eliminates any powdery or cakey appearance. "A good setting spray will help your makeup withstand the summer heat, ensuring you look picture-perfect all day," said Mawla.

Carry a touch-up kit

"Your touch-up kit should include blotting papers to manage any excess shine, your chosen lipstick for reapplication, and a compact powder for quick fixes. Additionally, a portable fan can be a lifesaver in keeping you cool and comfortable during outdoor events," said Tabassum Mawla.

Makeup: Nadia Onima Ishma

It is ideal not to use tissues to blot sweat, as it can ruin your makeup. Instead, try to dry it with the fan and carry compact powder for touch-ups.

"The makeup at the smileline or nose area cracks very easily, which is only natural. The cracks should be fixed with compact powder. Do not tap the cracks using your fingers as the temperature of your fingers might make things worse. Use a puff," remarked Ishma.

