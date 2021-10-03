Mukta: Celebrating the beauty of pearls and the bygone era

Anyone can sew a beautiful piece of cloth or craft a pretty piece of jewellery, but what makes Mukta unique is that each of their designs tells of a different story with a harmonious concept.

At the same time, the brand celebrates the inner grace of today's women.

"As Charles Eames said, 'the details are not the details. They make the design'. I cannot design merely for beauty, something that any good designer can do. When you design with depth and a story, and can create something meaningful out of it, that is when you have challenged yourself to create something unique", said Faria Mehmood, the founder and creative director of Mukta while talking to The Business Standard.

The birth of a gem

The brand was conceived in 2016 but it was finally launched in 2020.

Faria wanted to create objects like puzzle pieces that would merge together to unveil a complete story.

An unapologetic dreamer with an intense love for art and storytelling, she pursued Architecture at the University of Brighton.

She vividly remembers how her mother's closet was adorned with elegant dresses and shoes and how as a young girl, she would slip her foot into one of the high heels and absolutely love the feeling.

She decided to name the brand after the person who introduced her to the world of elegance, her eternal muse, her mother Mukta.

From getting trade license to branding, to customising fabrics, managing the accounts, sketching the designs, and hiring HR for her brand, every single thing was done by Faria.

Oysters, shells and Baroque pearls

Their debut collection adopts pearls and fashion of the bygone era in the most unconventional way.

Mukta creates chic, edgy, and modern pieces with a collaboration of metals and pearls.

Gold plated 'Cascading shell and pearl' earrings and Oyster drop earrings pay tribute to oysters and shells.

Photo: Mukta

Mukta also includes unique shaped Baroque pearls in their earring collection.

Inspired by the beauty of the aquatic world and the birthplace of pearl, each logo embossed metal shell is decorated with Baroque pearls in their 'Baroque shell and pearl' earring.

1950s designs and hand-pleated elegance

Mukta curates in an innovative way to adorn pearls and celebrate the women of today in their clothing line.

Each hand pleating in their clothing mimics the crest and ridges seen on shells.

"Pearl symbolises elegance and femininity and when we look at today's clothes, that is something we miss. Hence, while designing our clothing line, we explored deep into the beauty of this gem and took refuge in the era that highlighted it the most, the 1950s," said Faria.

Photo: Mukta

Hence, the brand lusts over the designs of Dior, Givenchy, Coco Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli, and Jeanne Lanvin – and how they styled icons such as Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and Jacqueline Kennedy.

Mukta's collection makes women of today look like fashion goddesses.

The textured textile of their Holly Column fringe dress mimics the uneven pattern of natural shells.

The pink tinted sunglasses are named after the creator of the cat eye shape herself – Altina Schinasi, and are heavily reminiscent of the 1950s silhouette.

Inspired by Grace Kelly's favourite neckline, their Grace off-shoulder midi dresses match the hues of black, pink, and white pearls. They have fitted corset-style waists and flouncy full skirts.

Mukta has also created a choker after Grace Kelly called the 'La Grace metal choker'.

Photo: Mukta

The two-layered neck piece comprises a dainty chain adorned with pearls and a solid gold plated choker.

Mukta created a modern rendition of Audrey Hepburn's iconic 'Little Black Dress'. The midi dress, tailored in a luxurious matte textile, is a slim fit with capped sleeves.

Their Lisa blouse and Carol Pearl midi skirt (white) is inspired from Grace Kelly's character 'Lisa Carol' from the movie 'Rear Window'.

Faria Mehmood. Photo: Mukta

The white skirt is cut to a slim shape with big beautiful pearl buttons running down from the waist, which can be opened to reveal a slit that gracefully reveals the legs.

Mukta's most sought after dress is the Sophie pleated organza wrap blouse.

As a tribute to Brigitte Bardot, their Brigitte Charmeuse pearl camisole with pearl strap criss-crossed at the back can be paired with Mukta's trousers or skirts to grace your inner diva.

The Dorian bar suit gives a corset-like waist-line and the fluidly flared hem creates a flattering figure.

Other ventures

They have already launched two lines: A ready-to-wear line which sells jewelleries, shades, scarves, dresses, blazers, trousers, shoes etc and the 'Mukta Maison' line which sells candles, exquisite furnishing, and lighting.

Soon they will launch their beauty line titled 'Mukta Beauty'.

Even the store's lush interior sticks to the selected hues of pearl-white and pink. It is currently situated in Banani Road 11, and details of the brand are available at www.muktaofficial.com.

Photo: Mukta

Miss Universe Bangladesh approached Faria to design the attires of the winner and contestants in the pageant finale. The dress 'Birth of Venus' was designed for the winner of Miss Universe Bangladesh.

Featuring in such a prestigious event right after coming into the scene speaks volumes about Mukta's reputation.

About her future plans, Faria shared with us, "Considering the global impact that each brand has on the environment, in future I plan to make a conscious move towards sustainability – through better structure within the brand's ideology as well as through material and supply chain innovation."