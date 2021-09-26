Meet the miracle squad: 10 skincare products that deliver on their promise

There is nothing quite as satisfying as finding skincare products that actually do what they advertise. But it might be difficult to choose from so many trending options.

Amid all the new skincare products out there, there are certain standout products that must adorn any skincare fanatic's cabinet.

The Business Standard has rounded up some of these products that work like a miracle on your skin. These are highly recommended by international beauty gurus like James Welsh and Cassandra Bankson.

Online shops like The Mall, Ubuy, Banglashoppers, Carnesia, Classy Drugs, Belasea BD, Shajgoj.com and Vivis sell these brands. It is better to buy these at the beginning of the month because they will take away a good portion of your salary!

We would advise you to do a patch test before using any of them, especially the peeling solution and the exfoliant.

Moreover, those with sensitive skin should consult a dermatologist before using them.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

There are many clay masks which promise healthier skin, but the Aztec Secret Indian Clay Mask delivers real results.

Mix the powder with either water or apple cider vinegar and apply it to your face. As it dries, the mask unclogs pores, shrinks pimples, and brightens the complexion.

The deep pore-cleansing mask, made with calcium bentonite clay, is a good remedy for cystic acne. The price is between Tk590 and Tk2,250, depending on the container's size.

Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil

It is not just our face that needs care, our body also needs attention from time to time.

This skin oil is designed to prevent scarring and even out discolouration. Plus, it will stop your skin from further breakouts.

Bio‑Oil works its magic with the help of multiple skin-smoothing ingredients such as Vitamin A (helps with the formation of new collagen and skin renewal); Vitamin E (protects skin from damage and premature ageing); and PurCellin Oil (smoothens the skin).

The oil is light-weight and scent-free. The price is between Tk899 and Tk1,050.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This K-beauty's little pink tub has thousands of reviews to back it up.

When you put on a bit before bed, the mask moisturises your lips with hyaluronic acid, and softens it with a mix of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Plus it comes in amazing scents like vanilla, apple lime, grapefruit, and the original berry, which features a delicious-smelling blend of raspberry, strawberry, cranberry, and blueberry extracts. The lip mask costs approximately Tk499.

CeraVe Moisturising Cream

CeraVe Moisturising Cream is one of those cult favourite moisturising products.

It has ceramides to protect the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to maintain moisture.

This hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free face cream can provide non-greasy day long hydration.

It is not only perfect for dry skin, it also works great for sensitive skin, psoriasis, and other mild skin conditions. The price is around Tk2,550.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

This serum, which is all over TikTok and Instagram, is one of the most favourites of skincare gurus.

The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a 10-minute exfoliating facial that uses 30% AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and 2% BHA (beta hydroxy acid) to improve your skin's condition.

The solution claims to fight visible blemishes, improve the look of skin texture, and brighten the skin. The formula is quite strong. The price is around Tk1,400.

Paula's choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is an exfoliating toner with a perfect amount of salicylic acid.

This exfoliant is powerful enough to clean dead skin cells but it is still gentle enough to remain on your skin overnight.

If you are dealing with blackheads, whiteheads, or clogged pores, try this. It works like magic! The product costs Tk1,750.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

The Ordinary is known for making affordable, science-backed skincare formulas that actually work.

The serum features niacinamide, a skin-brightening ingredient proven to reduce redness, inflammation, and wrinkles.

It can even help minimise hyperpigmentation and it is safe for sensitive skin.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum is priced around Tk1250.

Pixi Glow Tonic

The Glow Tonic by Pixi removes dead skin cells to reveal healthy glowing skin and a refined texture that looks and feels smooth.

The hypoallergenic formula is made with botanical extracts, including aloe vera and ginseng, to soothe sensitive skin. It is ideal for all skin types.

This is a pH-dependent product, so its order in your skincare routine matters. You should use it right after using cleanser and before using other exfoliates, serums, or moisturisers. Its price is Tk2,350.

The Body Shop's Himalayan Charcoal Clay Mask

The Body Shop's Himalayan Charcoal face mask is a mud-textured exfoliating mask.

It deeply cleanses and purifies the skin by clearing clogged pores and releasing impurities and toxins.

Inspired by Ayurvedic traditions, this pure vegan clay mask is infused with bamboo charcoal, green tea leaves and tea tree oil. The mask can be bought at Tk2,000.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum has won a handful of awards and is a go-to pick for dermatologists everywhere.

This hydrating serum is suitable for ageing skin and it helps with skin sagging and wrinkles.

The formula blends vitamin C with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to restore firmness and reduce dullness in your skin. This is the costliest of the products, with a whopping price of Tk19,000 at Ubuy.