TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 11:48 am

Located in the heart of Dhaka's Banani, Sprezzatura was established in 2020 to serve all categories of valued customers, particularly those who care about the precision fitting and workmanship quality of their attires

Photo: Courtesy
Flawlessness is the word that can be used to describe Sprezzatura, a brand name of a delicately crafted men's upscale clothing brand. 

Located in the heart of Dhaka's Banani, Sprezzatura was established in 2020 to serve all categories of valued customers, particularly those who care about the precision fitting and workmanship quality of their attires. The brand, however, made its formal journey on February 15, 2024.

The craftsmanship of the men's wear is world-class, and in many aspects, Sprezzatura's products exceed many international brands in terms of quality. A shirt bought from Sprezzatura could be compared beyond question with high-end shirts manufactured by some international brands.

"Opening a high-end clothing brand was a passion for me. In fact, my love for Sprezzatura comes as a challenge for me. I noticed that in Bangladesh there are many who are doing quality attire business but the focus on quality of flawless fitting and stitching is missing to many extent," said Mirza Faisal Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sprezzatura. 

"Majority of my guests buy clothes straight from the racks," Ahmed added saying, "For the rest of the guests additional tailoring services are done by our master craftsmen who focus on matching body shape and design patterns," explained Ahmed.

Founder Miraz with clients. Photo: Courtesy
Ahmed, a creative businessman who already had been exposed to 30 years of experience in the international garments industry in Bangladesh and abroad, describes the evolution of his brand as 'local goes global.' 

He dreams of leading his brand one day in the Western world. A perfectionist while manufacturing his own brand, Ahmed also refuses to compromise with quality.

"I will never compromise with quality of my products as I know very well what a slightest deviation means to our guests. We intend to live up to our good reputation and surely many of our guests would testify how we maintain the quality," said a confident face of Ahmed.

Shahzeb Ibn Husain, a regular guest at Sprezzatura, shared his feelings about the quality of the shirts he has been regularly buying. "I live in the US and I frequently travel in my home in Dhaka for the purpose of my business. I noticed this showroom where I found a choice of my shirts that I always prefer."

Husain elaborated, "Since discovering Sprezzatura I no longer prefer to buy clothing from the US unnecessarily spending extra money. I found Sprezzatura's clothing qualities very similar to those I picked out in the US. In fact, I can confidently say that the boutique has the finest ready-to-wear, made-to-measure and bespoke shirts."

A walk-in visit to Sprezzatura's only showroom in town would reveal the extremely high-end products on display so elegant and classic. The secret to such craftmanship is continuous research and development and specially designed training programmes organized for the hand-picked experienced production team. It took several months of skill development training to fine-tune and develop quality standards for the team.

Now every garment produced at Sprezzatura undergoes a standard testing and manufacturing process before it is labeled as an international quality attire. 

As mentioned earlier, Sprezzatura shirts are unique. On the racks, all the displayed shirts are manufactured from handpicked fabrics which are washed and checked for discolor and shrinkage. 

Such practice demonstrates how the brand cares for and maintains quality of their handmade products which they claim also to be equally competent on the issue of international brands.

At Sprezzatura a wide range of choices of elegant colours and patterns of clothing are available. For instance, a guest can select clothes for occasions in the evening,  summer, winter, formal, casual or even for party.

Meanwhile, the founder has plans to expand with new items for various age groups, both for male and female. In the longer run the brand expects to have its presence in the international market.

To maintain high-end products the founder has introduced mostly high-tech machines from sewing, cutting, ironing and fusing.

In the meantime, Sprezzatura has introduced winter jackets considering the winter season in Bangladesh. In addition, it also put on display basic and exclusive panjabis, kotis, pajamas and churidars suitable for subcontinental events. It also has pants for formal and casual occasions. 

Sprezzatura plans to introduce blazers in the near future. It also plans to introduce women's and children's attire to widen variety of choices while it continues to engaged in Research & Development (R&D).

 

Photo: Courtesy

