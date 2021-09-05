Lamia Tasnim: When fashion, makeup and modelling is a career choice

Photo: Lamia Tasnim

Fashion is an art which involves clothing styles and appearances. Beauty in the realm of fashion can be described as characteristics or attributes that lead to harmony, balance, attraction and well-being.

The influencer marketing landscape has spread vastly in the past couple of years. It has grown beyond the initial concept, which was limited to only celebrities and a few bloggers - turning into the multi-million dollar market we see today.

As a result, many global brands got captivated by this branding practice and quickly recognized its potential.

Lamia Tasnim is a digital content creator, well known for her shoots with popular fashion and lifestyle brands such as Miniso Bangladesh, SaimoonAmin_Couture, Urban Attire, Rave Footwear and more.

She started her career at the age of 18 and spent about four and half years as a model. Her first shoot was with Bangla daily newspaper Samakal and she has worked with many brands for two to three years.

Back then, Instagram blogging was yet to become a hype in Bangladesh. However, Lamia loves posting her photos on her Instagram account and thus continued to maintain her profile.

Makeup has also been a large part of her identity from the beginning and she loved reviewing makeup products on Instagram.

Gradually, she started gaining followers as she was consistently posting her content and eventually brands started reaching out to her for events, expanding her network and helping her grow as a social media influencer. Her fanbase is currently worth 85,800 followers on Instagram.

Photo: Lamia Tasnim

She is also the co-founder of "What A Show!" - a show that interviews various celebrities in a comical way.

Besides, Lamia is a third year university student who is pursuing a Bachelors of Business Administration in marketing from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

She ranked nine among the top 10 most beautiful girls from Bangladesh, as per a review from News4Masses.

According to a review article of Heepsy on the top 10 entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, Lamia ranked eighth with an engagement rate of 3.2% and 2,500 likes per post.

Photo: Lamia Tasnim

In a conversation with The Business Standard, Lamia spoke about her work, passion and shared some tips to become a successful social media influencer.

"In my job, the most rewarding thing is its versatility," Lamia said, adding, "The shoots are always fun and interactive. Although it might be tiresome to capture that perfect shot, I find blogging to be more interesting than a desk job."

Lamia finds her work to be very rewarding for the most part. However, there are drawbacks as influencers' lives become public and it can become difficult for them to handle the rage that comes as a by-product of a judgmental society.

Does Lamia think that the name of the brand is important when buying clothes? She does not think so, as she prefers comfort over a fancy name.

We asked Lamia for some pointers on becoming a successful social media figure.

"Firstly, select your niche and stay consistent with that. Make sure you portray your life to your audience in the best way possible. Keep your beginnings simple. Whether you want to become a food or fashion vlogger, you can always try reviewing the products you have at home instead of buying it every time. The only focus should be on making the content appealing," she advised.

Photo: Lamia Tasnim

So, is it possible to earn a livelihood as an Instagram influencer? With confidence, Lamia answered, "Definitely! It depends on the influencer's interactions and collaborations with brands and the number of paid promotions."

She continued, "I think if an influencer collaborates with two or three brands in a month, they can easily earn Tk10,000 to Tk15,000 a month. But this also depends on the brand and the number of followers the influencer has. If an influencer with 20,000 to 40,000 followers collaborates with three brands a month, they can easily earn the amount of money I mentioned."