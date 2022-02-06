J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

To turn the new LNG-powered cruise ship of Costa Toscana in Italy into a sky-high ocean catwalk, J Spring Fashion Show 2022 will take place on 28 February 2022.

Reportedly, this runway is going to be the world's most innovative fashion show under the Fashion x Sustainability project.

Against the cinematic backdrop of the Italian Riviera, the show will deliver a message of sustainability and style, while marking a historic milestone in both the fashion world and the cruise industry.

Vietnamese supermodel and entrepreneur Jessica Minh Anh is the producer of this show. She has already revolutionised runways with extraordinary visual concepts and powerful messages.

The high-profile event will welcome the global media and exclusive VIPs onboard Costa Toscana, a new age "smart city at sea," before its inaugural cruise in Portofino, Italy.

Participating brands will premiere a combination of haute couture and ready-to-wear collections from five continents.

J Spring Fashion Show 2022 is Jessica Minh Anh's comeback catwalk after the phenomenal success of "Runway on the Runway" at JFK international airport before the pandemic, where the supermodel turned entrepreneur promoted the globally sustainable supply chain.

This show will combine three of Jessica's famous catwalk series, namely Fashion x Sustainability, Catwalk-On-Water, and Sky-High, into one mind-blowing extravaganza.

Previous editions took place atop the Eiffel Tower, London's Tower Bridge, Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hoover Dam, Gemasolar Power Plant, and international cruise ships in Dubai, New York, Sydney, and Hong Kong.