J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

Mode

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

Brands participating in the show will premiere a combination of haute couture and ready-to-wear collections from five continents

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 04:07 pm
Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy
Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

To turn the new LNG-powered cruise ship of Costa Toscana in Italy into a sky-high ocean catwalk, J Spring Fashion Show 2022 will take place on 28 February 2022.

Reportedly, this runway is going to be the world's most innovative fashion show under the Fashion x Sustainability project.

Against the cinematic backdrop of the Italian Riviera, the show will deliver a message of sustainability and style, while marking a historic milestone in both the fashion world and the cruise industry.

Vietnamese supermodel and entrepreneur Jessica Minh Anh is the producer of this show. She has already revolutionised runways with extraordinary visual concepts and powerful messages.

The high-profile event will welcome the global media and exclusive VIPs onboard Costa Toscana, a new age "smart city at sea," before its inaugural cruise in Portofino, Italy.

Participating brands will premiere a combination of haute couture and ready-to-wear collections from five continents.

J Spring Fashion Show 2022 is Jessica Minh Anh's comeback catwalk after the phenomenal success of "Runway on the Runway" at JFK international airport before the pandemic, where the supermodel turned entrepreneur promoted the globally sustainable supply chain. 

This show will combine three of Jessica's famous catwalk series, namely Fashion x Sustainability, Catwalk-On-Water, and Sky-High, into one mind-blowing extravaganza. 

Previous editions took place atop the Eiffel Tower, London's Tower Bridge, Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hoover Dam, Gemasolar Power Plant, and international cruise ships in Dubai, New York, Sydney, and Hong Kong. 

Features / Top News

Fashion / J Spring Fashion Show 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

41m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

3h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

5h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

46m | Videos
Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

Chess Puzzle Solved After 150 Years

51m | Videos
Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

19h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia