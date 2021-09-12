Hold thy breath! Deepika Padukone is taking on the beauty industry

12 September, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 03:28 pm

Hold thy breath! Deepika Padukone is taking on the beauty industry

Padukone's lifestyle brand is said to launch beauty, skin care products at first, slated for next year

With an enormous digital footprint of more than 100 million users, Bollywood actor and global icon Deepika Padukone took fans by surprise as she announced about founding and gearing up to launch a lifestyle brand in 2022, whose first category will focus on beauty and skin care. Adding another feather to her entrepreneur cap, the diva mentioned in a press release that the brand  "is rooted in India but will have indispensable global reach and appeal; much like her own professional and personal journey."

Taking to her social media handle, Deepika spilled the details about this new venture while the brand name is expected to roll out in 2022. The beauty and skin care products "will be backed by science" and are due to go on sale sometime in 2022.

Enjoying her stay on the pedestal as "one of the most admired and acclaimed actors in the world," Deepika's "achievements have made her one of the most influential voices amongst global audiences and consumers in recent times." Her leadership in raising mental health awareness, with focus on stress, anxiety and depression, has massively helped in busting myths and breaking the stigma around mental illnesses in the society which earned her the prestigious World Economic Forum Crystal Award in 2019.

Movie buffs are waiting on the edge for her upcoming Shakun Batra-directorial, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with the latest updates from the actor after she signed her second Hollywood film recently.

While Deepika Padukone is currently the global brand ambassador for denim giant, Levi's and the face of many other brands, we can't wait to see what her own lifestyle label has to offer.

 

