Handmade jewellery captures the essence of creativity and craftsmanship. Photo: TBS

Bipasha Islam, a student at North South University, wanted to avoid the popular fast fashion tropes for Pohela Baishakh and instead wanted something that truly represented Bangladeshi tradition. Her friend recommended she try out some exquisite homemade jewellery pieces instead of mass-produced Indian machine-made jewellery. Bipasha was intrigued.

In the busy alleyways of Dhaka and the tranquil villages along the rivers, there is a shared appreciation for the craftsmanship and legacy of Bangladeshi handmade jewellery artisans. We are experiencing a period of revival for these skilled craftspeople, who use their deft hands and passionate hearts to create jewellery that tell the tales of the beauty and distinctiveness of our homeland.

Today, TBS highlights three local Bangladeshi brands that specialise in crafting stunning handmade jewellery that reflect our classic styles and unique traditions, inspired by the streets of Old Dhaka and the serenity of our riverbanks.

From friendship to partnership: The Purple Box story

Maliha Zaman, the owner of the purple box, embarked on a journey that transformed a friendship into love when she married her business partner. The inception of Purple Box was funded by the tuition salaries Maliha and her partner had earned.

And their dream? It was to create handcrafted jewellery that showcased Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage.

Recalling her childhood memories, Maliha said, "Growing up, I watched my mother and aunts sketch their own designs from magazine cutouts and sew dresses by hand. This probably inspired me the most: witnessing my family create beautiful handmade clothes."

Motivated to revive the traditional craftsmanship of local artisans known as "karigaar," who had left their craft due to economic challenges, Maliha began collaborating with these artisans to bring her unique jewellery designs to life.

Initially, The Purple Box encountered difficulties with silver plating, which caused their jewellery to tarnish over time. Undeterred, Maliha extensively studied the market, developed her original designs, and consulted with expert artisans to solve this issue.

Maliha emphasised that today, what distinguishes their brand is their unique ideas and designs. Working closely with artisans, each piece of jewellery is crafted through a detailed process that includes melting metals, alloy plating, and adorning it with pearls and beads.

Their products range from affordable toe rings to exquisite necklaces, priced between Tk150 to Tk4,000. Their most popular item was a bead necklace set named 'Rupkotha,' which became so sought-after that replicas of it were seen everywhere.

Maliha poured her heart into creating their signature piece, dedicating two full days to its design. The popularity of this item soared when actress Meher Afroz Shaon was seen wearing it, leading to such a surge in demand that Purple Box had to stop taking orders because they couldn't keep up with production.

The jewellery market is dominated by Indian jewellery, where the competition is fierce. That has prompted numerous handmade jewellery pages to collaborate to uphold and promote Bangladeshi tradition and culture. Maliha views other pages and brands not as competitors, but as sources of inspiration.

A box of wonders: Crafting magic by Goynar Baksho

Fatima Zoohora, founder and owner of Goynar Baksho, started her business in 2013 as an undergrad student. Passionate about crafts and jewellery, she created new pieces out of old ones and posted them on social media.

The business has now expanded to include two artisans: Fatima, who specialises in hand painting and beadwork, and another artisan who focuses on crafting metal jewellery and pola bangles.

The process of creating jewellery depends on the design and material, with electrolyte colouring for long-lasting silver or gold polish and gesso for resin or glass materials. The main job involves painting or metal work, followed by sealing the product.

The price range for Goynar Baksho's jewellery extends from Tk100 up to Tk3,000 and features some exclusive items tailored for special customers. Popular products include Nokshi Pola, handpainted kachbala, katai jewellery, and traditional hashuli, crafted from an alloy of copper and brass. Each month, Fatima dedicates herself to crafting a new design, which she transforms into a 3D model and forwards to the jewellery maker.

The distinctive designs, durable colours, and affordable prices keep customers coming back. Fatima continually seeks to improve her previous creations, driven by the belief that customers prefer owning one meaningful piece of jewellery over multiple less significant ones.

Her merchandise is designed exclusively for women, with price points that span from very affordable to quite expensive, thus accommodating a diverse clientele. When asked about the main competitors of Goynar Baksho, Fatima said, "I am my own main competitor. I consistently strive to surpass my previous creations."

Inside Tilottoma's Atelier: Traditional Karkhana jewellery

The story of Tilottoma Mohajobin and her jewellery page, Karkhana, has roots dating back to 2016, when Tilottoma's journey into the world of jewellery-making began with a vision to celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship of local artisans.

With the help of about 28 skilled artisans, she set out to make beautiful pieces that captured the spirit of Bangladeshi culture and tradition.

Karkhana is committed to handcrafting each piece with precision and care, with 'The Rings' being their best-selling item. Skilled artisans carry out every step of the process, from collecting raw materials to meticulous finishing touches, ensuring the finest quality and craftsmanship.

The range of jewellery, priced from Tk120 to Tk1200, offers a blend of affordability and elegance, catering to a wide audience across Bangladesh.

Karkhana crafts jewellery from brass, a material renowned for its durability and timeless appeal. The jewellery maintains its natural golden hue without any colour coating, and the wearer's care determines how long the shine lasts.

When asked about her main competition, Tilottoma responded, "We focus little on competition; our primary aim is to promote the elegance of pure brass to Bangladeshis."

As Karkhana continues to enchant audiences throughout Bangladesh, Tilottoma is also eyeing international markets. She concluded her narrative by saying that while she adheres to the Karkhana motto 'Ko te Karkhana, Kaaje Bangaliyaana', she also emphasises sustainability by utilising eco-friendly packaging.